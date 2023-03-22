UK media heavyweights question Scott Robertson's credentials

Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup.

Some heavyweights in Britain have raised questions over Scott Robertson’s credentials as the rugby world media has had their say on the new All Blacks coach.

Crusaders coach Scott “Razor” Robertson was wheeled out in Wellington on Tuesday as the man to take over from incumbent Ian Foster at the conclusion of this year’s Rugby World Cup.

There has been wide coverage of the appointment internationally with much of it focusing on Robertson’s engaging personality with his love of breakdancing and surfing highlighted.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Scott Robertson has captured the eye of the rugby world with his All Blacks coaching appointment.

Surprisingly both The Times and The Telegraph in Britain chose to guard their reaction with a wary eye on Robertson’s startling record in charge of the Crusaders.

“The Crusaders benefit from one of the most fertile rugby nurseries on the planet, and some pundits have questioned whether Robertson’s influence has been overstated,” The Times wrote.

The Telegraph delved deeper into conspiracy, saying: “Crusaders teams coached by Robertson have dominated Super Rugby in its various formats before, during and after the pandemic. He was popular in 2019 (when he first missed the All Blacks job) and remains so now, though some fans have reservations about his ability.

“Robertson’s critics say he always has coached teams which were successful before he took charge and has not been tested by coaching an under-performing team.

“There are also concerns that he might favour Crusaders as has happened in the past when coaches had an affiliation to the Christchurch-based team.”

The Times noted the troubled recent spell in New Zealand rugby.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The rugby world has had its say on the newly announced All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

“It has been a rare period of upheaval for the three-times World Cup winners, who crashed out of the 2019 tournament in the semifinals by losing to England.

“Robertson has led the Crusaders to six Super Rugby titles since 2017, but has never coached a national team. Many of New Zealand’s most successful former coaches, such as Graham Henry and Steve Hansen, worked overseas before entering the All Blacks setup.”

But The Times conceded Robertson lived up to his moniker: “He earned the nickname ‘Razor’ on the pitch for scything down opponents with his tackles and his record as a coach is just as sharp.”

The Daily Mail was more upbeat, saying: “The All Blacks coaching circus is over, with Scott Robertson appointed ... with hopes high that the livewire coach can bring some vibrancy to the role.

“Robertson, 48, has taken domestic rugby by storm with his authentic coaching style - in which he places great emphasis on 'no negative vibes' - having a positive impact on his players.

“And that attitude extends beyond mantras and messaging, with the former forward famously showing off his dance moves after victories during his fledgling career, despite his history of knee problems.

“Robertson is also a keen surfer, but had to switch to paddle boarding due to the decline of his body post-rugby. ”

Global news agency AFP wrote Robertson was going to “lead a once all-conquering side now plagued by on and off-field woes” after a “messy recruitment process” that angered Foster.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Scott Robertson’s love of the waves has been highlighted in his step up to the All Blacks job.

Australian website Nine’s Wide World of Sports headed up their story with a colourful headline.

“Breakdancing surfer named next All Blacks coach.”

Nine’s Sam Worthington described Robertson as a “Crusaders supremo” with an illustrious Super Rugby coaching record.

He also referenced the importance of the role to Australian readers.

“The position of All Blacks coach is considered close to that of the New Zealand prime minister in terms of pressure and expectation,” Worthington wrote on Nine’s website.

Fox Sports Australia headed up their coverage with: “All Blacks announce new coach months before World Cup campaign”.

Confirmation of Robertson’s appointment was described as “ending a chaotic search that had threatened to derail the side’s World Cup preparations.

“He will succeed Ian Foster, who has had a troubled tenure but, according to New Zealand Rugby, will lead the All Blacks through the conclusion of this year’s World Cup in France,” the story said.

Unsurprisingly in the early stages of the AFL and NRL seasons, the news of Robertson’s appointment in Australia did not command a prominent spot on new websites across the Tasman.

The Sydney Morning Herald wrote that “the All Blacks coaching circus is over” under the headline “Breakdance with tradition as All Blacks unveil Robertson as next coach.”