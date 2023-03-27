Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to reject NRL return to stay in rugby union - report

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Blues runs in for a try against the Crusaders. The former NRL star is tipped to see out his career in rugby union.

The Blues’ All Blacks midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is reportedly set to spurn a return to the NRL to stay in rugby union.

A Sydney Morning Herald report claimed the Warriors had been made aware the 29-year-old is “favouring a move to Japanese rugby if he opts against renewing a deal with New Zealand Rugby’’.

Tuivasa-Sheck became the first Warriors player to win the NRL’s Dally M player of the year medal in 2018 before his high-profile switch to rugby union in 2022.

He made his All Blacks debut during the Ireland home series last July and now has three caps after 20 internationals for the Kiwis rugby league team.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s contract with NZR ends after this year’s World Cup, sparking speculation about his future.

A number of NRL clubs have reportedly been monitoring the situation, with the Warriors confirming in February that the door would always be open for Tuivasa-Sheck at the Auckland club.

But the Sydney Morning Herald report stated “the Warriors have since been told that Tuivasa-Sheck’s preference is to head to Japan, where he stands to earn around $1m for a 16-week season”.

The report said while NRL chief Peter V’landys had predicted the Wallabies’ Roosters recruit Joseph Suaalii would get “bored’’ in rugby union and return to the NRL later in his career, “it appears as though another rugby convert [Tuivasa-Sheck] is gone for good’’.

Tuivasa-Sheck joined the Warriors in 2016 and was made captain in 2017.

He scored 30 tries in 111 games for the Warriors after 84 appearances for the Sydney Roosters, where he won a NRL premiership in 2013 alongside Sonny Bill Williams, another dual New Zealand rugby league and rugby union international.