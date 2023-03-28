Injured All Black Quinn Tupaea still angry over Darcy Swain's cleanout that caused ACL injury

The injured All Black said he's still coming to terms with Darcy Swain's cleanout which left him sidelined for nine months.

Injured All Black Quinn Tupaea still holds resentment towards Wallabies lock Darcy Swain for the illegal cleanout that ended his 2022 season and could yet cost the Chiefs midfielder his Rugby World Cup dream.

Tupaea had come on as a replacement in the first half of the All Blacks’ 39-37 win over the Wallabies in Melbourne, last September, but didn’t make it to half-time after Swain’s controversial cleanout left him with extensive knee damage.

The 14-test All Black was ruled out of all rugby for nine months with multiple ligament injuries and a torn ACL and has only recently been able to return to jogging in a straight line.

Tupaea told 1News on Tuesday he remained "disappointed about the whole thing".

Swain copped a six-week ban for the incident but only missed three tests after Rugby Australia controversially named him in the Australia A squad for a tour of Japan.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Wallabies lock Darcy Swain (right) checks on the condition of Quinn Tupaea following the controversial cleanout.

Tupaea, who will miss the entire 2023 Super Rugby season, said he has watched the incident but it remained “a pretty tough watch”.

"I'm still pretty angry about it," he said.

"It's been tough to let it go – I wouldn't wish this injury on anyone,” Tupaea told 1News. “It's a terrible injury to go through.

"It's probably going to be a long time before I can let it go."

Tupaea said he often thought about what might have happened if he didn't get cleaned out.

"The start was pretty slow and painful... The first six weeks I struggled to leave the bed and the couch," Tupaea said.

"I was stuck at home, I didn't leave the house for six weeks."

Tupaea was hopeful of making a return to rugby with Waikato in the NPC come July but forcing his way into Ian Foster’s Rugby World Cup squad could be a difficult task with so little game time under his belt.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Quinn Tupaea receives medical attention after the shocking injury.

It remains his goal but he’s no longer sure how realistic of a target it can be.

"Before I got injured, obviously, it was my goal to go to the Rugby World Cup but with the All Blacks' midfield stock at the moment, it's pretty congested and I'll be playing no Super Rugby," he told 1News.

"I'll be back in time playing for when the World Cup is around but whether I make it... I'm not sure.”