All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho goes early in re-signing through to 2027

Samisoni Taukei’aho on the charge for the All Blacks against Argentina on his Hamilton home ground.

Samisoni Taukei'aho’s contract with New Zealand Rugby wasn’t up till the end of 2024, but the barnstorming hooker was more than happy to oblige when the governing body came calling early with a new offer.

On Tuesday it was announced the 25-year-old had become the first All Black to recommit until the end of the next Rugby World Cup cycle, re-signing with NZR, the Chiefs and Waikato through till 2027.

While only 21 tests deep into a promising international career, Taukei’aho admitted he did consider a shift offshore, but claimed he wasn’t sure how many deals were on the table for him, or how lucrative they were, and was in any case more than happy to stay put.

Upon Taukei’aho’s previous re-signing with NZR, in 2021, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan had revealed the burly front-rower had turned down big-money overseas offers even back then, before he had even made his All Blacks debut that year. So you can only imagine the kind of coin he could have been commanding now.

“I was thinking about it,” Taukei’aho said of a potential move overseas in 2025. “But I got the offer to stay on and live my dream here in New Zealand, so really happy to sign on.

“I was signed till next year, but me and my agent thought it would be a good idea to get it done now and know where I’ll be for the next four years.

“I think both parties just wanted to get something done, obviously looking beyond the World Cup. So that’s perfect timing for us too to get it sorted, over and done with, and move on and play some footy.”

Having moved to New Zealand from Tonga on a scholarship to St Paul’s Collegiate School, Taukei’aho went on to make his first-class debut for Waikato in 2016. The following year he joined the Chiefs as injury cover and made his first Super Rugby appearance, before stepping up to the big time in 2021.

In a memorable start to his test career, he bagged two tries on debut, off the bench against Fiji on his Hamilton home turf, then last year he equalled the most test tries (seven) scored by an All Blacks forward in a calendar year.

He has now logged eight starts in the black jersey, and with his power-packed 1.83m, 115kg frame that constantly barges over the advantage line, very much looms as a vital man for Ian Foster at this year’s World Cup in France.

And has the speed of his rise up the ranks, to all of a sudden now being one of the All Blacks’ key cogs, surprised him?

“To be honest, I don’t think too much about that kind of stuff,” Taukei’aho said. “For me, it’s just going week by week, day by day, and if I can improve 1% every week, then I’m happy, and then whatever comes, comes, I’m not looking too far ahead.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing for Waikato, representing the Chiefs and also the All Blacks. I’m just really grateful to have the opportunity, and just really happy that deal’s done and just looking forward to the next four years, and this year as well.”