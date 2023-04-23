All Blacks coach Ian Foster praises Damian McKenzie - but warns others to lift their game

Damian McKenzie has grabbed the full attention of the All Blacks’ selectors after an outstanding first half of Super Rugby, even as they maintain confidence that Beauden Barrett will find form when it really matters this year.

In a wide-ranging interview with Stuff, coach Ian Foster declared McKenzie “a big winner to this point”, name-checked uncapped Chiefs flyers Shaun Stevenson and Emoni Narawa, praised Sam Cane’s form and confirmed he already had a firm idea about the captaincy.

However, some All Blacks also have reason to feel slightly uncomfortable, with Foster indicating that there was “a category” of players who needed to lift their games in the second half of Super Rugby.

“We've come into this year with a really clear plan of where we're going,” Foster said. “And so we've just been looking at Super Rugby and mainly at individuals now with a couple of objectives.

“One, is how can we help improve some guys that we think we're committed to but we need to grow the game, and then we've got another category of players who actually need to move their game in order to really cement their role.

“We're hoping for a second half of the competition to potentially go up a little bit in terms of intensity, and then we'll get a bit more information.”

The All Blacks will take 33 players to the Rugby World Cup later this year, and while there is a lot of water to flow under the bridge before then, it’s clear that McKenzie has been a massive mover.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Ian Foster and Joe Schmidt will shape the All Blacks’ attack this year, and have a clear idea about how they’ll play.

McKenzie wasn’t part of the All Blacks’ end-of-season tour last year, but after impressing for the Chiefs at No 10 Foster admitted that his calculations had shifted significantly.

“We’re delighted with Damian.” Foster said. “The Chiefs have done a great job with them.

“He's shown a lot of maturity in his decision making. I think he would say that he's still not the finished product, but I think he's had a major impact on the competition.

“The thing we're excited about is his game management. In terms of form he’s really putting his name up for us to think hard about how we see him.”

On the surface, McKenzie rise is bad news for Barrett, who hasn’t been at his peak in Super Rugby.

But, there is a high degree of respect between the coach and the Blues No 10, and Foster expressed confidence that Barrett would improve.

“It's not an issue for us,” Foster said. “I have a lot of faith in Beauden.

“It almost looks like he's trying to take too much responsibility in running the game, and sometimes when he's like that it can make his movements a little bit slower and clutter him a little bit.

“We're really confident that he's got things under control. I know there were some games he would have preferred to play better, but it's a World Cup year and I know that he's building nicely.”

Foster said he wanted to keep the identity of his captain under his hat at this stage, but admitted that the All Blacks were already “pretty clear” about who they wanted.

Given Cane’s form in the No 7 jersey at the Chiefs, it would be a surprise if Foster looked elsewhere.

“We all know we haven't probably seen the best of him in black the last couple of years,” Foster said, citing Cane’s injury woes. “But what we are seeing now is that his body's good, he’s in a really good place, he's stringing games together, and now we're seeing Sam do what Sam does.

“We are delighted but not surprised with his form.”

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Damian McKenzie has been in better form than Beauden Barrett, but the All Blacks are not concerned about the latter’s performances.

However, there appears to be a chance of a shakeup in the outside backs. Sevu Reece has already been ruled out for the year with an ACL injury, and Foster dangled major carrots in front of Chiefs pair Stevenson and Narawa.

“We're always open to people coming in late,” Foster said. “ We probably saw that a little bit with Mark Telea on the end-of-year tour.

“There is still scope for that. The outside backs we’re really interested in. There are people that we're looking at hard.

“You've got the likes of Sean Stevenson, who has played well. I've been impressed with Emoni Narawa, I think he's played well.

“There's some guys sending in some good messages and they’ve just to carry on doing that.

“They’ve just got to keep showing that they're really keen to make the next step.”

Super Rugby is about to go up a notch. The Chiefs host the Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday, and Foster’s message is clear: there are All Blacks jerseys up for grabs, as well as competition points.

Matt King/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster is tracking Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa.

Ian Foster on the Wallabies threat despite poor Super Rugby results

“Have they got the ability to put a strong Wallabies team together? Clearly they have when you go through their squad so I don't think it [Super Rugby] impacts on the strength of the Wallabies. It does highlight the depth in Aussie rugby, and that's the challenge, that's all documented. They’re still persisting with their five teams, and that's their goal. But I actually expect their teams to strengthen in the second half of the tournament.”

Foster on World Rugby’s TMO bunker trial

“For once I see World Rugby being really open and being flexible to a new idea, and I think there's overwhelming evidence that the bunker system is a good idea. I think it's been a great trial in Super Rugby I think it's going well, even though it is different because we know World Rugby aren't interested in the 20-minute red card, which we're disappointed with.”

Foster on judging players for test rugby without South Africa in Super Rugby

“It just makes it different. I love Super Rugby, I love the competition, but my job is also to make sure we look at it through different lenses, about the style of the game and the style of opposition that we [All Blacks] have to play. We've got to challenge ourselves to make sure our players are prepared for that different style of game.”

Foster on the All Blacks’ key injuries

“Will [Jordan] is close to a return, so that’s looking positive. Fletcher Newell, his return to play is in time for the World Cup, so we're obviously monitoring him pretty closely. We’ve still got a few players – Anton Lienert-Brown – who have been out for a while...[but] you get those normal type of injuries and stints and I've learnt over the years that you just don't panic about anything like that.”