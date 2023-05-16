All Blacks, Chiefs midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown re-signs with New Zealand Rugby

Anton Lienert-Brown played his 100th Chiefs match this month against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

All Blacks and Chiefs midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2026.

Lienert-Brown reached a century of Chiefs matches this month after missing the start of Super Rugby Pacific with an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old has played 60 tests since his international debut in 2016 and is the All Blacks’ fourth most-capped midfielder behind Tana Umaga (74), Conrad Smith (94) and Ma’a Nonu (103).

“The constant challenge to better myself by competing against elite players was something I thought about a lot when making this decision,” Lienert-Brown said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby team of the week: Anton Lienert-Brown will be back in black

* Perfect 10: Chiefs roll Highlanders 52-28 in record-setting win in Dunedin

* 'Do whatever Smithy says': The wise words which set Anton Lienert-Brown on course

* All Blacks Barometer: Who's in Stuff's 33-man squad ahead of the World Cup in France?



“I feel like I’ve still got something to prove to myself.

“I’m excited by what we are building at the Chiefs Rugby Club and very proud to represent the Waikato region. That, along with the love I have for the black jersey, is what motivates me to keep giving my all in New Zealand.”

Lienert-Brown should be a key player for the All Blacks at this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, despite missing most of last season with a shoulder injury.

“To have Anton recommit to the All Blacks is fantastic. His experience and contribution is of the highest quality,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said in a statement

He debuted for the first Chiefs, aged 18, on the right wing away to the Bulls in Pretoria in 2014 but has established himself as a midfielder.

"As a recent centurion, Anton's contribution to the club speaks for itself and we are delighted he has committed for the next three years,” Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said in a statement.

SKY SPORT Chiefs fall to the Reds in New Plymouth in error-strewn performance.

“Hardworking, passionate and competitor accurately describe Anton's on-field qualities. Off the field he is a great team man who cares deeply about his team-mates, family and our supporters. The generosity of his time is admired by us all.”

Lienert-Brown became the Chiefs’ 10th centurion in their win over the Highlanders in Dunedin this month.

Where possible, he will play for Waikato in the NPC after sticking with the Mooloos in his new contract.

He moved to Hamilton after attending Christchurch Boys’ High School, where he was spotted excelling in First XV rugby.