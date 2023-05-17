Controversial French referee Mathieu Raynal to again take charge of All Blacks

Mathieu Raynal was at the centre of a storm last year when he free-kicked the Wallabies for time-wasting.

The All Blacks will have another chance to familiarise themselves with controversial referee Mathieu Raynal prior to the World Cup.

The Frenchman, of time-wasting free-kick infamy in last year’s Bledisloe Cup game in Melbourne, and who also presided over New Zealand’s drawn season-ender with England, has been appointed to take charge of the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart on July 15.

World Rugby on Wednesday (NZ time) announced the appointments for the July and August internationals, and Ian Foster’s men will have an Australian and three different Englishmen in the middle for their four other fixtures leading into the World Cup in France in September-October.

Angus Gardner will control their Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Mendoza on July 9 (NZ time), while Wayne Barnes will ref the first leg of the Bledisloe Cup, at the MCG on July 29.

Karl Dickson will have the whistle for the return Bledisloe in Dunedin on August 5, before Matthew Carley will be on duty when the All Blacks square off with the Springboks at Twickenham on August 26 (NZT).

But adapting to the pedantic style of Raynal will be crucial for the All Blacks in their first home test of the season, against the South Africans.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff All Blacks coach again gives his backing to French ref Mathieu Raynal after the Melbourne controversy.

His hugely bold decision to ping the Wallabies for taking too long with a penalty kick to line handed New Zealand a massive get out of jail free card that they duly cashed in for a 39-37 Bledisloe Cup-keeping victory at Marvel Stadium last year.

In the wake of that fiasco, Raynal had dropped down World Rugby’s pecking order, only to see the All Blacks again at Twickenham when he was a late call-up for their test against England after Aussie Nic Berry went home for personal reasons.

And while the men in black were cruising at 25-6 with 10 minutes left, they then fell apart, failing to adapt to Raynal’s interpretations – he blew 29 penalties in the game – and ended up drawing the contest.

Raynal had also been the man in the middle when the All Blacks suffered their historic first loss to Ireland in Chicago in 2016. Since then, he presided over wins of theirs against Samoa (in Auckland in 2017), Argentina (Buenos Aires, 2018) and Wales (Cardiff, 2021).

The 41-year-old has been in the spotlight again this year, joking he was “too old” when being forced off with a hamstring injury in a Champions Cup clash between the Bulls and Exeter Chiefs in Pretoria in January.

A month later, he put on an accomplished display in his sole Six Nations assignment – England’s 20-10 win over Wales in Cardiff – and was last week one of the 12 referees announced for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the two New Zealanders in that dozen – Ben O’Keeffe and Paul Williams – will get three test matches under their belts before the global showpiece.

O’Keeffe will control the Rugby Championship opener between the Springboks and Wallabies in Pretoria on July 9 (NZT), along with Scotland v Italy at Murrayfield on July 30 (NZT) and Scotland v France at the same venue a week later, while Williams has Fiji v Tonga in Lautoka on July 22, Portugal v United States in the Algarve on August 13 (NZT) and Ireland v England in Dublin on August 20 (NZT).