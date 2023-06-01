All Blacks manager Darren Shand to step down

All Blacks manager Darren Shand, left, checks in with Ian Foster, his third head coach.

New Zealand rugby great Dan Carter has sung the praises of All Blacks manager Darren Shand who will step aside after this year’s World Cup in France.

Shand confirmed his decision on Thursday after almost two decades in the job. His career will span four World Cups, including the back-to-back tournament wins in 2011 and 2015.

His departure continues a changing of the guard with the New Zealand team as head coach Ian Foster and a large group of older All Blacks also get set to leave at the end of the year.

"Shandy's work ethic, planning and preparation are unmatched,” Carter, who was part of those two World Cup triumphs and played under Shand for the bulk of his test career, said.

“You know as a player he absolutely has your back. So much work behind the scenes goes on so that the players can just focus on being the best rugby players in the world. He has a huge wealth of experience and I'm excited to see what is next in his career. I want to pass on a huge thank you from all of us past players."

Shand’s time in charge also saw the All Blacks as the world’s top-ranked team for a decade.

He took on the job in 2004 with Sir Graham Henry after four years with the Crusaders. His role involves leading all team operations and managing the New Zealand Rugby (NZR) business objectives as they relate to the team.

"The time is right for me to take on my next challenge,” Shand said.

“I absolutely love what I do and have witnessed the All Blacks grow into a huge operation which is global in brand and scale, and a massive machine.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images All Blacks manager Darren Shand under pressure during last year’s test series loss to Ireland.

“The skills I have learned over my 19 years are invaluable. My final tour as manager will be this year’s Rugby Championship and then ultimately the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

“It will be a very special way to finish up my time. I have made rich connections with many people over the years.”

Shand also managed Canterbury on his way to the All Blacks job. He is a former New Zealand under-23 hockey representative and worked as marketing manager for AJ Hackett Bungy in Queenstown before joining the Canterbury union.