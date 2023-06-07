All Blacks halfback Brad Weber's move to Stade Francais confirmed

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber is taking his dynamic game to France.

French Top 14 powerhouse Stade Francais has announced the signing of All Blacks halfback Brad Weber who will join them next season.

The classy Chiefs co-captain confirmed a fortnight ago his playing future would be in Europe without revealing the details.

The glamour Paris club had Weber’s name at the top of a list of nine new signing unveiled on Wednesday.

STUFF The All Blacks halfback gave a wide-ranging interview with Stuff's The Podium podcast.

A Stade Francais tweet said: “17 caps in the jersey of the All Blacks, nine seasons with the province of Waikato. The conductor and experienced co-captain of the Chiefs will be in charge next season.”

Weber, 32, is in a battle for one of the All Blacks halfbacks positions at the World Cup though his form with the Super Rugby pace-setting Chiefs looks capable of seeing him ending his New Zealand career on a high note in the black jersey at the tournament in France in September and October.

The other Stade Francais signings in a major overhaul are: Hugo N’Diaye (Rouen), Tanginoa Halaifonua (Grenoble), Andy Timo (Massy), Jules Gimbert (Bordeaux), Hugo Zabalza (Vannes), Zack Henry (Pau), Joe Marchant (Harlequins) and Pierre Boudenhent (La Rochelle).

Stade Francais have won the French title 14 times.

They were knocked out of the current playoffs last weekend, losing a quarterfinal 33-20 to Paris rivals Racing 92.