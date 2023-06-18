All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue set for 'huge splash' move to French club

Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders charges forward in the Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Fijian Drua.

All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue is reported set for a big money move to French Top 14 club Castres Olympique.

French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique has reported that Castres are set to “break the bank’’ to lure the 28-year-old Crusaders stalwart to the south of France.

The report said Castres, who finished ninth in the Top 14 this season, were prepared to make “a huge splash’’ by securing some key new signings.

Goodhue has scored three tries in 18 tests since his All Blacks debut in 2019.

He has bounced back from a serious knee injury to form a red-hot midfield duo with Braydon Ennor in the Crusaders’ run to the final.

Goodhue has been particularly effective in the second five-eighth role after injury ended David Havili’s Super Rugby season and has played a major part in the Crusaders reaching a seventh successive Super Rugby final.

The Crusaders have already covered their midfield contingencies for 2024 by signing Moana Pasifika and Tasman Mako centre Levi Aumua.

Goodhue, who grew up on a Northland farm, came to Christchurch after leaving Mount Albert Grammar School.

He played provincial rugby for Canterbury before returning home to Northland in 2017.

Goodhue has played close to 90 matches for the Crusaders since his Super Rugby debut in 2017.

Castres are reportedly seeking an experienced midfielder after centre Thomas Combezou was forced to retire this season.

The club has New Zealanders Ben Botica and Teariki Ben-Nicholas on its books.