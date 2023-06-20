Former speedway driver Cam Roigard laps up 'dream' All Blacks selection

All Blacks coach Ian Foster reveals why he named five newcomers in his 36-strong Rugby Championship squad.

As a former speedway driver, Cam Roigard is used to going places fast.

But even he was surprised by how quick his first All Blacks call-up came.

The 22-year-old petrolhead served as the backup halfback at the Hurricanes between 2021 and 2022, and played just 13 games across two years, most of them as a substitute.

But a serious injury to All Black TJ Perenara opened the door for Roigard to begin 2023 as the Hurricanes’ first-choice halfback.

A breakout Super Rugby Pacific season where he finished as the Hurricanes’ joint top try-scorer with nine tries in 14 games saw Roigard into the All Blacks conversation, vindicating his decision to hit the brakes on a promising motorsport career.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard was one of six newcomers named in the All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship.

On Sunday night he was officially chosen alongside Aaron Smith and Finlay Christie as the All Blacks’ three halfbacks for the Rugby Championship, having overtaken Brad Weber, Folau Fakatava and the injured Perenara in one of the most hotly-contested positions.

Although he has long dreamt of playing for the All Blacks, Roigard said his main goal for this year was just to do the No 9 jersey justice at the Hurricanes.

Perenara was his idol growing up and he had big shoes to fill.

“Me and Teej get on really well and I suppose as unfortunate as it is for him that he had his Achilles injury, there was an opportunity for me this year,” Roigard said.

“He set the standard for so many years in terms of his competitiveness and how he performs, so being able to step into his shoes and try to maintain that standard of being a good No 9 at the Hurricanes, there was a bit of pressure but it was also a great opportunity for me and hopefully I’ve done that.”

Roigard heard the buzz all season long as he produced standout performance after standout performance for the beaten quarterfinalists.

He was being asked about his All Blacks hopes as early as round five.

But it was only when he sat down with his family in Cambridge to watch the first All Blacks’ squad announcement of 2023 on TV that his boyhood dream became a reality.

Aside from a brief conversation with selector Joe Schmidt early in the season, who told him he was being looked at, Roigard said he had no idea he was actually going to be selected for the Rugby Championship.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Cam Roigard finished the 2023 season as the Hurricanes’ joint top try-scorer with nine tries.

His first phone call with head coach Ian Foster only took place a few hours after the squad had been read out by New Zealand Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy.

“I found out the same way everyone else did, but it was pretty special and having all my family and my close friends all here,” Roigard said.

“Honestly, obviously there’s been a lot of speculation and all that stuff and chat but in terms of anything official or a reliable source, nothing really.

“My priority was never to make the All Blacks, it was just play as well as I can consistently and when there was more outside noise and pressure just back up performances, which was my main focus.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Cam Roigard was signed by the Hurricanes in 2021 as an injury replacement.

Roigard said his phone has been pinging non-stop since his selection.

“It’s blowing up. I had to put it on silent. It’s pretty humbling seeing all the support from all across New Zealand and the world.”

Eleven of Roigard’s 14 appearances this season came as a starter and he credited the consistent game time and his experience with the second-string All Blacks XV squad last year as the keys to his success.

“Before this season I had only played 13 games and I played 14 this year. Getting 50-60 minutes a game was huge and I suppose being in the All Blacks XV last year, which was an awesome experience playing international footy alongside the likes of TJ and being able to carry that on.”

Although he plays for the Hurricanes, Roigard hails from Waikato. He played first XV rugby for St Peter’s Cambridge when he was a schoolboy and grew up 25 minutes down the road from Te Awamutu, the venue for Sunday’s squad announcement.

Roigard raced at the Hunty International Speedway and achieved 2NZ in saloons, but he never intended to make a career out of motorsport.

He said it was an easy decision to park his speedway commitments and go full speed ahead with his rugby when he was offered a contract with the Hurricanes in 2021.

“Being in this position now makes it all worth it. I can do that [speedway] when I want when I’m 40-50. This was my dream when I was five years old running around in bare feet playing touch rugby.”