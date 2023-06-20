A feast and a famine for Chiefs' new All Blacks Samipeni Finau and Emoni Narawa

Chiefs duo Samipeni Finau and Emoni Narawa are two of the new caps in the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad.

It was a case of a feast and a famine for the Chiefs’ two new All Blacks on Sunday night.

Loose forward Samipeni Finau was getting set to tuck into a hefty helping of chicken and salad when he heard the news of his selection in the Rugby Championship squad, while winger Emoni Narawa was so nervous all day, and so stunned afterwards, that a late-night cup of tea was the only thing he ingested all day.

Despite being two of the standouts in Super Rugby Pacific this year, neither player had any inkling they were going to hear their names read out by New Zealand Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy in Te Awamutu, as coach Ian Foster kept his newbies on tenterhooks.

“I was at my partner’s [Waikato rugby player Lonita Ngalu] parents’ house, we have our traditional Sunday dinner there,” Finau said.

“We were just chilling there waiting for the food and I was watching on my phone the team get announced.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Samipeni Finau’s huge physicality has been highly attractive to the national selectors.

“When I heard my name I just ran out of the house... even till now I’m still shocked that I’m in there.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m still going through the emotions.

“Just stoked... it means a lot.

“I’m just grateful for every opportunity that I get.”

So did the menu then suddenly change much after the big news?

“No, no,” Finau said. Though the banana cakes at dessert surely tasted all that much sweeter.

The 24-year-old immediately called his Auckland-based parents and had his mum shed a few tears, while his uncles also dropped him a message, with Finau set to follow in their footsteps after two of them played test rugby for Tonga, and one Japan.

Humble and unassuming, it’s quite the contrast to the colossal, no holds barred figure seen on the paddock, with a bleeding ear post-training on Monday yet another giveaway of the physicality that had the selectors so interested in Finau tussling for the No 6 jersey, including with his old mate from Tonga Shannon Frizell – the man whose name was read out directly after his.

SKY SPORT All Blacks coach Ian Foster reveals why he named five newcomers in his 36-strong Rugby Championship squad.

“We’ve been talking about him all year,” said All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan, who noted it was, ironically, the Chiefs’ only loss of the season – to the Reds in New Plymouth – where Finau really stood out to them, with many other big players missing that night.

“He stood up, and he fronted in their forward pack, and it probably showed us that he’s exactly the sort of six that we’re after. He’s a pretty special lineout forward, defensively and attacking-wise, and he brings a carry that’s a real point of difference.”

Meanwhile, Narawa had partner Danielle, one-year-old daughter Milla, and Chiefs team-mates and flatmates Alex Nankivell and Manaaki Selby-Rickit for company in his big moment.

“I sort of just went blank when my name got called out,” he said. “I pretty much couldn’t even sleep last night, to be honest.

“I’m still buzzing at the moment, eh. It hasn’t really sunk in.

A call to his emotional parents back in Fiji soon followed, with Narawa, 23, having come to New Zealand in 2017 via a scholarship to Hamilton Boys’ High School.

“They were still looking for the channel to watch the announcement,” he laughed. “I tried to hold it together but emotions got the better of me.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Emoni Narawa sublime form on the wing has earned him a callup to the All Blacks.

“My mum and dad, they sacrificed a lot for me to be who I am today, and I’m just proud.

“I didn’t even dream of being where I am today, everything’s just happened so fast.”

Having credited cutting down McDonald’s feeds for getting in what Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan described as “phenomenal condition” in the pre-season, Narawa then couldn’t even stomach anything come selection day.

“I was quite nervous the whole day, to be honest, I didn’t eat or anything, so it felt like a long day yesterday.”

While All Blacks coach Ian Foster had been impressed with Narawa’s flashy feats last year, too, he noted the step up this season.

“He’s just come in with a heck of a lot of confidence. He’s got a good kicking game, his wide ruck contact work’s outstanding, and his acceleration into contact, he’s got no fear in terms of that space.

“And he’s just banged the door down, really, with the way he’s played.

“He seems very settled, has got a lot of belief in himself, and I’m sure he’ll do well.”