Why Hoskins Sotutu has tumbled so far down the rugby pecking order

ANALYSIS: It’s been 11 months since Jason Ryan said the All Blacks pack had been “dented”, but with his feet now firmly under the table as a forwards coach and selector we can now see what he wants to do about that.

Let’s take the kids glove off: Ryan is on a mission to harden up this All Blacks pack, because if he doesn’t France and the Springboks will chew them up at the Rugby World Cup (Ireland are more of a technical threat).

Selection is one big tool at Ryan’s disposal and Hoskins Sotutu’s exclusion from the All Blacks and the All Blacks XV isn’t so much a fall from grace as a matter-of-fact assessment that he isn’t hitting as hard, or as often, as the All Blacks want him to.

It’s no coincidence that Luke Jacobson, who effectively replaced Sotutu as the second No 8 in the All Blacks squad, is statistically the most dominant tackler in the entire Super Rugby Pacific competition.

From 13 games Jacobson has 17 dominant tackles (numbers courtesy of Opta Sports), one ahead of Scott Barrett. Sotutu isn’t in the top 10.

The Blues No 8 is an outstanding carrier, but Jacobson’s inclusion are clear signals that the All Blacks want players who can smash people.

The potential No 8s in the All Blacks XV squad – Christian Lio-Willie and Pita Gus-Sowakula – have a similar edge to them.

In fact, Lio-Willie – who has likely been on Ryan’s radar since he cracked the NPC with Otago – told Stuff two years ago that he was a product of a ‘run it straight’ culture in which Jerry Collins, Jerome Kaino and Ardie Savea were the inspirations.

Sotutu’s reaction to his exclusion will be instructive, because there are often two parts to it.

First, the exclusion itself and second, whether the coaches were clear enough about what they needed to see from him.

However, given that the All Blacks had a get-together in January when expectations were set out, and that Ryan is a straight-shooter, it’s hard to imagine that too many players were under any illusions about what the coaches were looking for during Super Rugby Pacific.

In some cases, it can take a very public demotion before those messages really get through.

SKY SPORT Chiefs fullback was a surprise omission from the All Blacks 36 but has been summoned as injury cover.

The nature of the Blues’ loss to the Crusaders in last week’s semifinal may have also played a part. It was an insipid performance from the Blues pack in a contest where the intensity was turned up.

If players can’t cope with the Crusaders pack in Super Rugby, they have very little chance of doing so against the massive French pack, or the Springboks, later this year.

It was a game to erase any doubts, rather than confirm them, particularly for players such as Sotutu who have been in the All Blacks since 2020 without ever developing into a feared defender at Super Rugby level.

The road back into the All Blacks for Sotutu looks like a long one, but it’s not ambiguous.

Ryan wants All Blacks forwards to be the ones doing the denting, not the other way round.