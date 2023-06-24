The All Blacks who could still face Rugby World Cup heartbreak

ANALYSIS: Ian Foster and his selectors have showed their hand in their selections for the Rugby Championship, but in the back of their minds they’ll know they still have three players to prune for the Rugby World Cup squad.

Thirty-three players will make the cut for France and, if we use the 2019 Rugby World Cup squad as a guide, the All Blacks will pick 18 forwards and 15 backs.

They went for a 17-14 split in 2019, but the Rugby World Cup squads have increased to 33 players this year.

The extra man might persuade them to carry six props as opposed to the five they brought to Japan, and if that’s the case the squeeze will come in the locks and loose forwards.

The All Blacks have selected 20 forwards and 16 backs for the Rugby Championship, so who is most at risk of getting the chop for the Rugby World Cup?

Josh Lord

The Chiefs big man is highly rated but was his selection on Sunday a bit of an insurance policy for Sam Whitelock? The Crusaders great has been named to play in the Super Rugby final against the Chiefs, and if that “grumpy” Achilles is truly behaving itself the All Blacks won’t carry five locks to France. Lord simply hasn’t played a lot this year – and he didn’t make the Chiefs’ 23 for the Super Rugby final.

Samipeni Finau

A fair bit of excitement greeted Finau’s selection, and he has earnt his opportunity, but he’s still raw at Super Rugby level, never mind the All Blacks. The All Blacks have also showed a lot of loyalty towards Shannon Frizell down the years. But both Finau and Frizell face challenges on numerous fronts. First, Scott Barrett is still an option at No 6. Second, the injured Ethan Blackadder will likely come back into the picture at some stage. And third, Dalton Papalii and Luke Jacobson could both play No 6 at test level. Finau will need to produce something extraordinary during the Rugby Championship to book his ticket to Europe.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Unlucky Chiefs lock Josh Lord hasn’t been able to put together another quality rugby.

Nepo Laulala/Ofa Tuungafasi

Even if the All Blacks take six props to France, the Blues brothers Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi might not both make it. If Fletcher Newell comes right, the top two tightheads could be Tyrel Lomax and the Newell, while the massive Tamaiti Williams is clearly the man on the rise. Joe Moody is a lock once he returns from injury, so Laulala and Tuungafasi might end up battling for one position.

Braydon Ennor

A relieved Caleb Clarke admitted he felt lucky to make the squad, but looking at how it’s been constructed the All Blacks have landed on two power men on the left (Clarke and Leicester Fainga’anuku) and two magicians on the right (Mark Telea and Emoni Narawa), with Shaun Stevenson the casualty of that very deliberate process. The ‘extra’ man in the backline compared to 2019 comes in the form of Damian McKenzie as the second 10-15 with Beauden Barrett, so the trim will have to come in the midfield. The All Blacks won’t take five midfielders to France, and the inclusion of Dallas McLeod shows they are very interested in bringing a like-for-like Jordie Barrett – a big No 12 to get over the gainline and offer a kicking option. Crusaders No 13 Ennor is the odd man out in this emerging picture.