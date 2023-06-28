An All Blacks back three of Will Jordan, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Emoni Narawa picks itself

ANALYSIS: The story of the Super Rugby final from an All Blacks perspective was the performance of Chiefs No 14 Emoni Narawa.

The Sam Cane post-game no-show story will blow over. A few days’ distance from the decider should allow the All Blacks captain to address the final with a much cooler head than he would have done in the immediate aftermath.

Hopefully, he will back referee Ben O’Keeffe to the hilt and take some ownership for a Chiefs performance that lacked discipline. But, he’s still going to be the All Blacks skipper.

However, the brilliance of Narawa last weekend should give the All Blacks selectors the nudge they need to finally let Will Jordan have a crack at the No 15 jersey, alongside wrecking ball team-mate Leicester Fainga’anuku in the No 11 jersey and Narawa at No 14.

Jordan has played a lot of his All Blacks rugby at No 14 in part because he was the solution to a problem that no longer exists.

Now, the All Blacks have two genuine options in the No 14 jersey – Narawa and the rehabbing Mark Telea – and the All Blacks can’t overthink this problem.

That back three now picks itself and Beauden Barrett or Damian McKenzie should be fighting for the one bench spot.

Narawa is an outstanding and balanced footballer whose skillset is perfectly in tune with the requirements of the modern winger. In fact, he’s a better No 14 than Jordan, so putting Jordan at No 14 with Barrett and McKenzie at fullback would diminish the All Blacks’ back three in two ways.

Narawa must start against either Argentina or the Springboks in the Rugby Championship, because he has shown that he is at home on the big stage.

As for Jordan, every man and his dog knows he wants to play at fullback, and the sheer amount of pace he has been able to inject into the Crusaders’ backline since his return has been phenomenal.

It’s not that he necessarily runs better lines than other No 15s, but he does it at such speed that defenders struggle to lay a finger on him. There is absolutely no substitute for that sort of acceleration.

It’s hard to argue that Barrett is seeing those same opportunities after an up-and-down season for the Blues.

At 32, he remains as fit as ever but his selection would represent the cautious approach when everything is telling the All Blacks to follow the Black Ferns’ ethos and be bold.

The All Blacks were rewarded in 2015 by sticking with a group of veterans, but the rugby world has changed and they can’t be handcuffed by the past.

Jordan, Fainga’anuku and Narawa are 25, 23, and 23 respectively. This is their time. New Zealand won’t get the stars aligning like this again, with all three fit, in form, the right age, and playing in the same country. There is no time like the present.