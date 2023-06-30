Cutting out Maccas, now dining out deluxe: The key to Emoni Narawa's All Blacks rise

Emoni Narawa enjoyed a standout Super Rugby Pacific season with the Chiefs, resulting in an All Blacks callup.

Emoni Narawa admits he’s still no whizz in the kitchen, but it’s no coincidence that a big cut-down in McDonald’s feeds has done him wonders in 2023.

So much so, in fact, that it all of a sudden has him on the verge of a test debut, and likely start, in next Sunday’s (NZ time) All Blacks Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Mendoza.

The 23-year-old’s talent has been there for all to see at NPC level for Bay of Plenty, ever since he was recruited on a “$1 contract” by the union’s academy.

That was just days before his visa was set to expire and have him head back to his homeland of Fiji, having come to New Zealand for his final year of school on a scholarship at Hamilton Boys’ High.

Narawa is now set to add to the list of All Blacks representatives from that school. There were two alone in 2021, in Quinn Tupaea and Josh Lord, while, ironically, it is another former rep of the school, Sevu Reece, whose misfortune has opened the door.

Reece had charted the same journey from Fiji, and also earned an All Blacks callup in World Cup year (2019). But his ACL rupture in March meant the All Blacks selectors were on the lookout for wingers in 2023.

And cue some sort of sensational breakout season by Narawa, who, with that bounding running style, was simply electric on the right flank for the Chiefs in their superb, if ultimately smeared in disappointment thanks to their home final loss, Super Rugby Pacific season.

In the top 10 for tries, clean breaks and defenders beaten, it was Narawa searing speed, top support play, handy kicking and rugged defence which saw him the all-round package, initially name-dropped by All Blacks coach Ian Foster mid-season, then continuing on to bank his place in the 36-man Rugby Championship squad.

A rapid rise for a man who not long back was climbing in ceilings installing heat pumps and air conditioning units, and had then hardly fired a shot in two years at the Blues thanks to several injury setbacks.

It was after his former Steamers coach, Clayton McMillan, came calling with a Chiefs offer, though, that the tide started to turn.

There were glimpses last year, where he was bounced between fullback and right wing, of what he could do, though in a Covid-hit campaign, Narawa also missed a handful of games mid-season in a tough introduction to parenthood, instead parked at Waikato Hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit due to an issue with the lungs of newborn daughter, Milla.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Emoni Narawa shares a moment with daughter, Milla, after the Super Rugby Pacific final last weekend.

A year on, things are far more settled off the field – his bundle of joy now his ‘why’ in this flourishing career – and a much-more focused Fijian flyer entered the new season.

That meant, hand-in-hand, a much stricter focus on his nutrition, and a cutting down of his big go-to takeaway, with McMillan having noted the “phenomenal condition” his strike weapon had got himself into, even if a hamstring niggle then ruled him out of the first two games of the season.

So just how much Maccas did Narawa forego, then, this season?

“It’s quite a bit,” he admitted, post-training at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Friday.

“That was one of my big work-ons, my diet, and how I trained during the off-season.

“That sacrifice has been all worth it now, I guess.”

Has it ever. And now in camp with what he notes is “a couple of chefs that cook us a feed, which is quite nice”, he is dining out deluxe on those dietary decisions.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images It’s been a rapid rise for Emoni Narawa in 2023, thanks plenty to his big change in diet.

Having had just three days to digest the disappointment of the Super final loss to the Crusaders, it was straight into All Blacks duty in Auckland on Wednesday to briskly get up to speed ahead of next weekend.

“It’s been great, quite a different level,” Narawa said.

“I was a bit nervous coming into camp, we’ve always got our phones on and alarms on, stuff like that, we don’t want to be the one that comes into meetings late.

“But I’ve settled in quite well, and my room-mate Rieks [Rieko Ioane] has got me under his wing.”

And in a back-three group where incumbent right winger Mark Telea is carrying a knee strain, it indeed looks as though Narawa could well be thrown straight into the fray against the Pumas in the No 14 jersey, two weeks after his superb showing in the Super final, where he racked up 136m on 13 carries, beat seven defenders and made a clean break, along with bagging a beaut of a try.

“If I do get the opportunity I’ll be grateful, and we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

“We’ve [the new boys] been picked for a reason, so for us it’s just to be ourselves, really, and just carry on our form from Super and bring it into the All Blacks and carry on from there.”

If he does that, there’s sure to be plenty of people hungry for more of what he’s serving up.