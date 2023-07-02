Crusaders duo's pain is Chiefs duo's gain as All Blacks hit the road to Argentina

Two Crusaders’ pain is two Chiefs’ gain as the All Blacks hit the road to Argentina to kick off their all-important 2023 campaign.

Leaving on four separate flights from Friday, with the bulk of players jetting out Sunday, it’s just the third time since 1991 the men in black have started their year on the road, and it’s the unfamiliar surroundings of Mendoza where their two-month run to the World Cup begins.

The All Blacks have never played in the west-central city, which has hosted 13 previous Pumas tests, is located a 12-hour drive across the country from the capital, Buenos Aires, and is well regarded for its wine production.

It’s unlikely there’ll be much time for visiting vineyards on this venture, though, as coach Ian Foster tries to bring half a dozen uncapped players up to speed ahead of next Sunday’s (NZ time) Rugby Championship opener.

With just five tests to play before the World Cup (and only four before that squad is selected), the All Blacks have to hit the ground running, in a tricky balancing act of solidifying combinations and giving the new boys a run to gauge if they have what it takes at the highest level.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ian Foster doesn’t want to be handing out game time for the sake of it, with a Rugby Championship crown to win.

In naming his 36-man Rugby Championship squad a fortnight back, Foster was reluctant to guarantee game time for the sake of it, though, noting there was also a trophy to win, and some history to overturn, with New Zealand having dominated the quad-nation (and previously Tri-Nations) competition, but having not been able to clinch the silverware in any of the last three World Cup years.

There is now almost certainly, however, going to be a debut or two in the outside backs next weekend, at least, after news on Saturday that Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga’anuku would both miss the trip to South America.

Jordan is managing a “migrainous condition” – the same one that kept him sidelined for the first half of the Super Rugby Pacific season – and as a precautionary measure the All Blacks opted to withdraw him from the long-haul travel. Fainga’anuku, meanwhile – the top tryscorer in the Super season – is nursing a calf injury.

And with Mark Telea also still battling a knee strain – originally slated to miss the first couple of Rugby Championship games, but now a chance to return earlier – it opens the door right across all back-three positions.

While Caleb Clarke is a ready-made power-winger option in the No 11 jersey, on the other side of the park it shapes as a golden opportunity for Emoni Narawa, on the back of his splendid Super season, to debut in the No 14 – just as fellow Fijian flyer Sevu Reece did in the opening test of the 2019 World Cup year in Argentina.

Fullback then looms as intriguing, with Chiefs sensation Shaun Stevenson now all of a sudden in the frame for a test cap, having been a contentious omission from the initial squad, albeit having been included as injury cover for Telea.

Expect nerves from the fresh faces in the group, no doubt, but with a few pearls of wisdom imparted on them after former All Blacks Dan Carter, Keven Mealamu and Liam Messam were attendees at training in Auckland on Friday, and took the rookies for a chat.

“It was sort of just about getting comfortable in the environment, so then we can be ourselves, and then that will reflect on the field, we can start playing the footy that we got picked for, and then adding value to this group,” new halfback Cam Roigard said.

How Foster uses, or doesn’t use, the players who featured in the Super final (there are 17 in the travelling party) will also be interesting – Sam Whitelock’s Achilles a decent chance of ruling him out – along with how he tackles the testing tight turnaround to next Saturday night’s clash against South Africa at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.

It’s a mirror-image draw to that of 2019, when the All Blacks ground out an unimpressive 20-16 win over the Pumas in Buenos Aires, then a largely-changed side drew 16-16 with the Springboks in Wellington, before the equal-biggest loss in the team’s history a fortnight later, to the Wallabies in Perth.

Conversely, last year the All Blacks outgunned Ireland 42-19 at Eden Park despite Covid having cut through their camp. But we all know what happened after that.

So it’s hard to know how much to read into season-openers. One thing’s for sure, though, the Argentinians, having beaten the All Blacks in Sydney in 2020 and Christchurch last year, will be hungry to now topple them in front of their own feverish fans.

All Blacks’ travelling squad

Hookers: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho

Props: Ethan de Groot, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Tevita Mafile'o, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams

Locks: Scott Barrett, Josh Lord, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa'i, Sam Whitelock

Loose forwards: Sam Cane (c), Samipeni Finau, Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali'i, Ardie Savea

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Aaron Smith

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga

Midfielders: Jordie Barrett, Braydon Ennor, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Dallas McLeod

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson, Mark Telea