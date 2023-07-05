All Blacks braced for Pumas' passion in Mendoza bear pit

Sean Fitzpatrick says the French Top 14 club competition is better than Super Rugby Pacific.

The Rugby Championship: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza. When: 7.10am, Sunday, July 9. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.40am.

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett is expecting no shortage of niggle from Argentina as a huge year of test rugby starts this weekend.

The All Blacks have lost twice to Argentina since 2020, once in Sydney and once in Christchurch, and now have to face the passionate South Americans in Mendoza, in front of a sellout crowd of 42,500.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out that Los Pumas, who are coached by Michael Cheika, are going to bring plenty of fire, but Barrett said the All Blacks were well-prepared for the test.

“Our previous games against them, even in Australia, the last few years they’ve certainly shown up with plenty of passion and that starts up front with their physicality and their disruptive tendencies around the breakdown,” Barrett said in comments reported on RugbyPass.

“We’re training and preparing for what’s going to come. Especially here in Mendoza, we’re anticipating a very tough test match.

“[It has been] a good week of training and we’re getting excited for it too.”

Argentina got under the All Blacks’ skin during the famous 25-15 win in Sydney in 2020, with big loose forwards such as Marcos Kremer and Pablo Matera turning the physicality dial to 10.

The suspended Kremer will miss the test on Sunday, but Argentina’s approach isn’t likely to change, and Barrett said the All Blacks would have to respond if passions boiled over.

“We have to front up if they’re going to bring it like that,” he said.

“We’ll deal with it in our way, whatever that might look like.

“We’re certainly aware of some consequences if they drag us into a bit of biff if that’s what they’re after.”

The last thing the All Blacks need is to be dragged into a test of manhood against the Argentinians, and Barrett indicated they would resist any provocation and focus on what they wanted to achieve.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Argentina got under the All Blacks’ skin during the famous upset in 2020, although the aggressive Marcos Kremer (No 7) will miss the test on Sunday due to suspension.

“It’s about building confidence as a team and working on combinations and I guess working out how you want to play as a team.”

Forwards coach Jason Ryan echoed Barrett’s thoughts, and said former Kiwis hardman David Kidwell would bring organisation to their defence.

“They’re a passionate side,” Ryan told RugbyPass. “I love the way they play and express themselves with lots of emotion and they play with a lot of pride.

“They’re really good in contact, they’re aggressive, they’ve got good variation in their game and their defensive pattern through David Kidwell I think has broken down some teams.

“It should be exciting. “Everyone’s got to rise up for each test match and this is no different.”