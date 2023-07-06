How the All Blacks could line up against Argentina in Rugby Championship opener

Emoni Narawa is poised for an All Blacks debut – and he may not be the only one.

ANALYSIS: Ian Foster has likely been counting down the days until the first test of the year.

The coach almost enjoyed the perfect end to 2023, before the All Blacks blew a big lead in the final 10 minutes to draw 25-25 with England in November.

Yet, the coach quietly believes that bitter lesson could be the making of his team if they learn from it.

That suggests Foster isn’t going to change things dramatically from the side that faced England – instead, he’ll want largely the same group of players to cast their minds back to Twickenham and be more ruthless in closing out the Pumas test.

But, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a sprinkling of new players thrown into the hostile Mendoza environment to see how they’ll cope.

Emoni Narawa, Samipeni Finau and Tamaiti Williams have form and the fearlessness of youth on their sides, and they all play in positions where they can show those attributes without being burdened with responsibility.

Logic suggests Foster will surround them with experience, with Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Caleb Clarke, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Beauden Barrett starting in the backline, as they did against England. Narawa is the obvious choice to join them in the No 14 jersey.

Up front, the starting pack against England was Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Dalton Papalii and Ardie Savea.

Again, the need for tinkering here is limited, although Cane’s return to the captaincy and Whitelock’s Achilles injury means change in the No 7 and No 4 jerseys.

Scott Barrett has been outstanding at lock for the Crusaders, so perhaps Shannon Frizell (a replacement against England) gets the No 6 jersey, with Finau on the bench.

Williams, the Crusaders prop, must be favoured to get a debut off the bench, with Samisoni Taukei’aho and Nepo Laulala or Ofa Tuungafasi the other replacement front-rower.

Intrigue surrounds the role that Damian McKenzie will be given. He’s already played his way back into the squad and likely the 23 virtue of his Super Rugby form, but making it all the way into the starting XV might be a bridge too far.

But he now offers cover at No 10 and No 15 in a way he didn’t earlier in his career, and a bench role looks well suited to him.

It’s harder to pick the backup No 9, although Finlay Christie’s extra year of experience and pugnacious attitude could get him the nod.

Should things not go to plan in Mendoza, it would be a hard place to hand Cam Roigard his debut. Perhaps his running game is better suited to opening up the Springboks in the latter stages of the Mt Smart Stadium test the following weekend.

South Africa are sending an advance party of 12 players to New Zealand for that blockbuster – although Foster is probably hoping Eddie Jones’ Wallabies leave the remaining players battered and bruised when the Springboks host Australia this weekend.

The All Blacks side will be announced on Friday at 3.30am (NZ Time).

Possible All Blacks team: Beauden Barrett, Emoni Narawa, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Ofa Tuungafasi, Tupou Vaai, Dalton Papalii; Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Braydon Ennor