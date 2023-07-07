All Blacks No 10 Damian McKenzie says he has 'matured' as litmus test awaits in Argentina

All Blacks team to play Argentina in Mendoza on Sunday morning.

Rugby Championship: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza. When: Sunday, July 9, 7.10am (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.50am

No ifs and buts, it will be the Damian McKenzie show when the All Blacks face Argentina this weekend, with the Chiefs playmaker revealing that he has taken the kicking tee from Jordie Barrett.

The big No 12 was the All Blacks’ goalkicker last year, but McKenzie will take the honours in Mendoza in a sign of how much faith the All Blacks have in him.

McKenzie has taken the long and winding road to the No 10 jersey in Argentina, but at 28 years old he believes he is now far more attuned to what the role entails.

“My game’s probably matured a little bit more than what it has in the past,” McKenzie said on Friday.

“I used to run myself into a trouble a bit, and put the team under pressure.

“I've learnt that kicking is a big part of being a playmaker, and having that experience this year with the Chiefs has been great.”

In all likelihood, Richie Mo’unga will regain the All Blacks’ No 10 jersey for the test against South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium next weekend.

However, McKenzie recognised the selection as a chance to bring his own characteristics to the No 10 jersey in a test the All Blacks are desperate to win.

“It's obviously been a good year so far and being given an opportunity...obviously, Richie [Mo’unga] and ‘Baz’ [Beauden Barrett] are playing great rugby, so I wouldn’t say the jersey’s mine whatsoever,” he said.

“But it is an opportunity. For me it's just about just playing my game.

“Obviously, we've got a game plan but you just want to be yourself, be instinctive and play the rugby we have tried to play all year.

“That'll be what I'm trying to do on Saturday, just do my job. And like I said, it's an opportunity, so I’ll be trying to make the most of it.”

Argentina won’t make it easy for McKenzie. In fact, when they are on song Los Pumas can make life very uncomfortable for opposition playmakers – a point acknowledged by Barrett on Friday when he labelled them “one of the best defensive teams in the world”.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Damian McKenzie passes the ball at All Blacks training.

McKenzie also recognised the size of the task ahead, one that only grows with Brodie Retallick kept on ice for the Springboks blockbuster.

“They're very physical, great set-piece and defensively they are outstanding too,” McKenzie said.

“Obviously over the last couple of years they’ve got even better, so they're a great side.

“For us it’s about doing nothing too flash. It's just doing the simple things really well as a team.

“The boys have had great seasons with their Super sides, so it’s just going out there and just been instinctive and playing rugby.

“We know we’ll have to do that for the full 80 minutes against an Argentinian side in front of passionate Mendoza crowd.”