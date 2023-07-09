Good signs for the All Blacks as attack takes a step forward

Seven sparkling tries lit up a superb Rugby Championship opener rout for Ian Foster's All Blacks.

ANALYSIS: A multidimensional All Blacks side put Argentina to the sword in Mendoza with a ball-in-hand performance that confirmed they have climbed significantly from the depths of the Ireland series loss last year.

Damian McKenzie accepted the licence given to him and ran with it – literally and figuratively. Richie Mo’unga will likely start against the Springboks next week, but McKenzie put down a marker against Los Pumas.

What was striking about the All Blacks was how few times they went into predictable three-man pod systems in attack.

They still had structure, but rather than robotically going through phases – and bringing Los Pumas’ breakdown experts into the test – they were constantly moving the point of attack, with forwards such as the outstanding Shannon Frizell looking for weak shoulders and support runners with short passes.

They were also clearly looking for gaps close to the ruck – a guaranteed way to kill defensive line speed – with big runners coming in close to Aaron Smith to make those hard metres in the inside channels.

McKenzie, meanwhile, frequently stepped in at first receiver rather than a tight forward, and he always had willing runners to choose from.

Short passes, hard running lines, manipulating defenders: the All Blacks showed all the tenets of classic backline play on the dry Mendoza track and it was good to watch.

The game is certainly easier when you have Jordie Barrett thundering over the gainline in the No 12 jersey, and Ethan de Groot monstering his opposite at scrum time, but on this evidence the All Blacks’ attack appears to be evolving.

A plea to New Zealand’s Super Rugby teams – follow suit and empower your No 10s: they don’t have to spend most of the game sitting out the back waiting for a backdoor play.

The Springboks will be a different beast next weekend, of course, but it was a step in the right direction on attack – and it needed to be. In fact, South Africa showed against the Wallabies that they too are more than capable of using the ball.

Debutant Emoni Narawa more than played his part. He was involved in the attack early and finished superbly with a well-taken try, but’s he is much more than just a weapon with ball in hand.

Defensively, he’s such as an asset and the All Blacks used him inside McKenzie when Argentina attacked off lineout inside the 22m.

Nicolas Aguilera/AP Rieko Ioane carries the ball into the Argentina defence.

The Chiefs winger is such a good defender that he even managed to stop a rampaging Pablo Matera – with a little help from McKenzie. The No 14 jersey might now be his to lose.

If there is any regret for the All Blacks it may the lost opportunity to roll out newcomers such as Tamaiti Williams and Samipeni Finau.

We know what they do against Australian opposition – they’ve been dominating them all year – so Argentina looked like a good opportunity.

However, in the context of the performance of Mendoza, it’s not a major gripe. The lesson from Argentina is that the All Blacks have been working hard to find a style of play that will emphasise the quality they have in attack. The rugby world will be watching the Springboks test will added interest.