By the numbers: Beauden Barrett passes Dan Carter, closes in on Jeff Wilson

Seven sparkling tries lit up a superb Rugby Championship opener rout for Ian Foster's All Blacks.

What was everyone so anxious about again?

Aren’t the All Blacks meant to be clunky in season-openers, and weren’t Argentina meant to be a real threat on home turf, after two history-making wins over the men in black in the past three years?

All that was kicked to touch in Mendoza on Sunday morning, when Ian Foster’s men dished out a 41-12 thrashing of the Pumas to start their Rugby Championship campaign, and World Cup year, in stunning style.

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown from New Zealand’s opening test of the season at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

14

There’s the long-held belief that the All Blacks are slow starters to their campaigns, though they have now gone 14 years in a row unbeaten in their first fixture of the season.

Sure, there was the 16-16 draw against Australia in Wellington to open 2020, and some of the first-up games have come against second-tier nations, but you have to go back to 2009, against France in Dunedin, to find New Zealand’s last defeat in a season-opener.

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images The All Blacks have made yet another winning start to their season.

7

For all the turmoil of 2022, the All Blacks are now on an eight-game unbeaten run, which has stretched across no fewer than seven countries.

Since their shock loss on home turf to Argentina in Christchurch last year, the men in black have chalked up wins in New Zealand (Hamilton v the Pumas, Auckland v the Wallabies), Australia, Japan, Wales, Scotland and Argentina, along with the draw in England.

The last time the All Blacks played in more countries without defeat was in 2014-15, when they chalked up eight-straight wins in eight different countries (Australia, the United States, England, Scotland, Wales, Samoa, New Zealand and South Africa).

26

It was massively one-way traffic early on from the All Blacks in Mendoza, as they shot out to a commanding 31-0 lead at the break.

That represented the biggest halftime buffer they had managed against the Pumas in 26 years, dating back to the 1997 test in Wellington, when the hosts enjoyed a massive 46-3 advantage, in what finished as a 93-8 trouncing.

The All Blacks had also gone 19 tests against Argentina since they last scored as many first-half points, with the last occasion being the 32 in the 54-15 victory in La Plata in 2012.

113

In turning out for his 113th test, Beauden Barrett has now moved one clear of the great Dan Carter – his former team-mate – for most tests played for the All Blacks.

Barrett now stands alone as the second-most capped back in the team’s history, remaining two behind Aaron Smith, with five forwards – Tony Woodcock (118), Kieran Read (127), Keven Mealamu (132), Sam Whitelock (143) and Richie McCaw (148) – to chase down.

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images Beauden Barrett enjoyed a fine display in Mendoza as he continues to climb a couple of all-time All Blacks lists.

42

The above list wasn’t the only one Barrett continues to make inroads in, after he crossed for a try in Mendoza.

Already in sixth place for most All Blacks test tries, Barrett’s 42nd five-pointer edges him closer to Jeff Wilson (44), who sits behind only Julian Savea, Christian Cullen, Joe Rokocoko (all 46) and Doug Howlett (49).

Further down the list, Rieko Ioane’s 34th try now has him into 11th-equal with Mils Muliaina, while Smith’s 24th sees him go level with Justin Marshall for the most by an All Blacks halfback.

191

Emoni Narawa rounded out a decent maiden appearance on the right wing with a late try.

That made him the 191st All Black to get on the scoresheet on test debut, and the 147th to cross the tryline.

Coincidentally, the All Blacks’ last debutant before Narawa also donned the No 14 jersey, and also dotted down (twice) – Mark Telea against Scotland in Edinburgh last year.

Gaspafotos Dane Coles celebrated with a try as he became the fourth-oldest All Black in history.

36

Dane Coles, after what was his first test start in 20 months, is now the fourth-oldest All Black of all-time.

The wily hooker, who scored the opening try of the game, overtook Frank Bunce (35 years, 305 days) after taking the paddock at a sprightly 36 years, 210 days.

He’s now just shy of Mealamu (36 years, 225 days), while an appearance at the World Cup will also see him go past Brad Thorn (36 years, 262 days).

It, however, would take some sort of epiphany in retirement, though, for Coles to break the all-time record of fellow hooker Ned Hughes, who was some 40 years, 123 days when he made the last of his nine All Blacks appearances, in 1921.