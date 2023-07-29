Wallabies come up with new way to respond to All Blacks' haka for Bledisloe Cup

All Blacks' haka is met with a surprise reaction from their hosts at the MCG.

Wallabies prop Allan Ala’alatoa put a new twist on how international teams respond to the haka before the All Blacks v Australia test in Melbourne on Saturday night.

As the All Blacks began the haka for the opening Bledisloe Cup contest of the year, Ala’alatoa walked towards the halfway line and placed a boomerang on the ground.

The All Blacks performed their controversial kapa o pango haka, which included the throat slitting gesture at its conclusion.

But afterwards, All Blacks captain Ardie Savea walked towards the boomerang, picked it up and acknowledged the gesture.

The Wallabies have been searching for a way to respond to the haka in recent years.

Scott Barbour/Photosport The All Blacks performing the haka before the Bledisloe Cup test at the MCG in Melbourne.

Last season at the test in Melbourne, the Wallabies lined up in the shape of a boomerang and marched towards the halfway line as the All Blacks performed the haka.

The then Wallabies coach, Dave Rennie claimed All Black Rieko Ioane accused his players of disrespecting the haka with their response to it.

“I know Rieko Ioane had a lot to say to our boys after the final try, mouthing off at Folau Fainga’a around disrespecting the haka, which is a bit odd,” Rennie said.

“As New Zealanders would know, when a team does the haka, you respond with a haka.

“We don’t have that luxury of having a haka, so our response is in a boomerang shape and to move forward.

“They’re throwing down a challenge, and we’re accepting it.”