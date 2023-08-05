All Blacks player ratings: Ardie Savea shines in win over Wallabies in Dunedin

The All Blacks left it late to beat the Wallabies in Dunedin.

ANALYSIS: The All Blacks have kept up their winning ways in 2023, beating the Wallabies in Saturday afternoon’s second Bledisloe Cup test in Dunedin.

With a host of frontliners resting, it was a chance for several others to stake their claim ahead of World Cup selection on Monday, and it was a much-closer run thing than last weekend’s thrashing in Melbourne, with the hosts at Forsyth Barr Stadium triumphing 23-20.

Here are Stuff’s All Blacks player ratings from their final home test of the year.

15. Will Jordan: Long-awaited first start at fullback and did not disappoint, being his super-slick, exciting self with ball in hand, racking up a game-high 145 metres (on a game-high 15 runs), and being equal-top for clean breaks (two) too. 8

14. Shaun Stevenson: The much-anticipated test debut did not come with a fun start, with two Wallabies tries down his flank, as well as a bad knock on. It got more enjoyable, though, with a well-finished try, and a fine turnover win. 7

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson went over for a try on debut in the All Blacks’ win over the Wallabies in Dunedin.

13. Braydon Ennor: Off on the stroke of halftime with an apparent injury. Recovered from early kick out on full with a crucial goal-line tackle to spill the ball from McDermott, and a particularly good straightening run on attack. 7

12. Anton Lienert-Brown: Rather quiet first start of the year, then got more involved in the second stanza which coincided with a shift to centre. Never overplays his hand, though, and that counts for something. 6

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku: His one chance to impress for World Cup selection after calf injury, and reminded of all his trademark power qualities, topping the game’s defenders-beaten count (five). Did blunder the put-down for a try which would have levelled the scores. 8

10. Damian McKenzie: Some trademark livewire stuff with ball in hand, and nice long pass for Stevenson try, but kicking game was not on song, including missing touch from a penalty. Also got barged through for Hooper’s try. Made way in 49th minute. 5

9. Finlay Christie: A rare test start, some fine defensive pressure put on early, but not all that much ball to play with, including no runs. Off in 53rd minute. 6

8. Ardie Savea: Back to some of his best, standing up around the inexperienced crew, highlighted by a couple of huge plays – a brilliant trysaving tackle on McDermott and a superb covering tackle on Gordon followed by a turnover win. Charged powerfully to inspire the comeback, racking up a forward-high 58 metres on eight carries and beating three defenders, to go with his 15 tackles (one miss). 9

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Ardie Savea came up with a crucial trysaving effort on Wallabies halfback Tate McDermott.

7. Sam Cane: Back in the fold following neck injury, and would have been filthy at being bumped off by Nawaqanitawase en route to Wallabies’ second try. Got back in the battle in typical fashion, topping the game’s tackle count with 19 (two misses). Subbed with 10 to play. 7

6. Samipeni Finau: Superb debut, doing all the tough stuff then getting to stretch the legs a bit in open space, too. Topped tackle count with Cane (19 and two misses), was a presence at the lineout, and capped his 80 minutes by charging over for an important try. Could he have done enough for World Cup selection? 8

5. Sam Whitelock: First test start of the year and the most-capped Bledisloe Cup player in history was to the fore in some big moments, with two great ruck turnover wins, along with making the initial trysaving effort on McDermott among his 17 tackles with no misses. 8

4. Brodie Retallick: Lasted just 25 minutes after no chances were taken with a knee problem. Quite the concern on the eve of World Cup selection. 5

3. Nepo Laulala: Pinged on second scrum of the game and had limited involvement in a first-half dominated by the men in gold. Made way in 49th minute. 5

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho: Endured some early lineout-throwing issues, and also guilty of losing the ball in a tackle. Got busy with plenty of trademark charges though, before making way in 53rd minute. 6

1. Tamaiti Williams: First test start, and was something of a penalty magnet, conceding three in the first half. Replaced in 49th minute. 5

RESERVES

16. Dane Coles: Got 27 minutes in final home test – and you could see what the win meant to him at fulltime. One throw picked off, got to work in powerful second-half scrum display. 6

17. Ofa Tuungafasi: Sent a reminder that he’s still a vital cog of the front-row with an impactful half-hour at loosehead, which included a couple of good carries and some fine hands. 8

18. Fletcher Newell: On in 49th minute for first test of the year after bad injury luck and proved instrumental in dismantling the Wallabies’ front row to build well on last year’s introduction. 7

19. Tupou Vaa’i: Earlier-than-anticipated injection with Retallick’s injury. Immediately strong lineout maul defence, then a lineout steal soon after, and got through plenty of work. 7

20. Luke Jacobson: Just 10 minutes given to a player the selectors surely wanted to see more from. N/R

21. Aaron Smith: Injected in 53rd minute for a memorable farewell test on home turf and upped the ante with all his nous to help get the hosts home. 6

22. Richie Mo’unga: Nailed the all-important last-minute pressure penalty goal to clinch the match in what was a pretty crisp half-hour, aside from one overcooked cross-kick. 7

23. Dallas McLeod: On for debut in 40th minute, at second-five. Dropped first pass under tough pressure, then had a few involvements without making any dents. 5