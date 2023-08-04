All Blacks captain Sam Cane shoots down talk of dead rubber before Wallabies test in Dunedin

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones defends the selection No 10 Carter Gordon against the All Blacks during a press conference in Dunedin.

Bledisloe II: All Blacks v Australia; Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium; When: Saturday, 2.35pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

Returning All Blacks captain Sam Cane has stressed the importance of the second test against the Wallabies despite the Bledisloe Cup being locked away for another year.

After a rain-lashed captain’s run at the University of Dunedin Oval on Friday – Forsyth Barr Stadium is still being reclaimed from the FIFA Women’s World Cup – Cane said the All Blacks had everything to play for in the last home test before heading to the Rugby World Cup.

“Absolutely, mate,” said Cane when asked if anything was on the line. “For one we’ve got three guys, two making their debuts and one potentially, and a lots guys having an opportunity.

“On top of that, we know that where we're at right now is not going be good enough later in the year [at the Rugby World Cup].

“Every time you get a chance to take the field as a team, you get a chance to take a step forward and get better and hopefully get to where we want to get to.”

Cane missed the 38-7 win against the Wallabies in Melbourne last week due to a neck niggle, although he revealed he “probably” could have played in that test at a push.

His return gives the All Blacks a harder edge in the back row, and that will be needed against the Wallabies, with Cane acknowledging that the All Blacks had been really pushed for long periods of the MCG test.

He was also expecting a largely unchanged Wallabies side to improve under the roof in Dunedin.

“I think so,” he said.

“At this level, like every team generally, the more time you spend together, you're able to make small improvements each week of training, so they'll be better again.

“And they were really good for large periods of the game last week and put us under a lot of pressure.

“The boys were working really hard out there, so we'll have to match that.

“They’re desperate, and we know that, but we’re also desperate to put out another really good performance.”

The All Blacks have made a number of changes, with Finlay Christie and Damian McKenzie getting the chance to drive the game plan from No 9 and No 10.

But Cane said this was no All Blacks ‘B’ team.

“Look, I don't see it like that,” he said.

“I don't think any of the team sees it that way either.

“A lot of these guys who are playing tomorrow night have chomping at the bit and have been training extremely well for the last month or so.

“It's just a case of getting the opportunity and putting your hand up and the best chance for individuals to flourish is when the team performs well.”