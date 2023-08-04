Quade Cooper explains boomerang response to All Blacks haka ahead of Bledisloe II

Bledisloe II: All Blacks v Australia; Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium; When: Saturday, 2.35pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

He used to be public enemy No.1 in New Zealand but Quade Cooper ﻿says Australia's boomerang response to the haka proves the "ultimate respect" that exists between the Bledisloe Cup rivals.

Cooper was born in Auckland to a Māori mother and spent the first 13 years of his life in New Zealand before his family moved to Brisbane.

He was then booed mercilessly by Kiwis during the 2011 Rugby World Cup after two on-field run-ins with All Blacks icon Richie McCaw.

The relationship has smoothed over ﻿the years and Cooper gave a thorough background to why Wallabies captain Allan Alaalatoa presented his All Blacks rival with a boomerang during the haka at the MCG last weekend.

"Both teams, there's the ultimate respect between each other, especially between the players as people, as men," Cooper told reporters from Dunedin ahead of the Bledisloe rematch on Saturday.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Ardie Savea leads the All Blacks haka against the Wallabies in Melbourne.

"And for us, we look at the haka and it's the cultural side of it but also us showing respect to that. So we understand the identity behind the All Blacks and the haka. And we have our own little identity as well.

"There's players in our team from all over the world. Australia is a place of immense diversity. So having the ultimate respect for that is what we're trying to achieve there. And, you know, we saw with Ardie picking up the boomerang and showing his receive respect from us and then we get into the game and we try and rip each other apart. So that's more the reasoning behind it.

"There wasn't too much chat around it. We don't want to make a big spectacle out of it. It's not something that we sit here in meetings mulling over. We're showing respect and vice versa."

The match was also notable for the All Blacks and Wallabies both being led by men of proud Samoan ﻿heritage.

Alaalatoa sadly ruptured his Achilles tendon in Melbourne and his replacement, Tate McDermott, said he was unlikely to be handing over a boomerang to Sam Cane under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium.﻿

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images The Wallabies face up to the All Blacks haka before Bledisloe I at the MCG.

"Mate, there won't be too much there from my end," McDermott told Stan Sport's Rugby Heaven.

"The boomerang last week was just a respect thing. We were obviously in the indigenous strip and it was kind of a 'welcome to our country.'

"So this weekend again in Dunedin, yeah, I don't think I'll be presenting that boomerang. But we'll be there connected as we always are﻿."

A sellout crowd will witness what will likely be the final match on home soil for a number of All Blacks stars including Aaron Smith, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Dane Coles and Nepo Laulala.

You can expect plenty of emotion from Smith in particular in front of his loyal Highlanders hometown fans.﻿

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Quade Cooper speaks to the Wallabies after the heavy loss to the All Blacks in Bledisloe I at the MCG.

"Phenomenal player, might be the best halfback to play," Cooper said.

"So I'm sure there will be a statue of him. It won't be a very big statue. He's a little man. But no, he's a great, great dude.

"I love our interactions and every time we've played against each other, he's the ultimate competitor but such a smart, switched on footballer...

"A student of the game, you hear him talk about the game, he's one of the most knowledgeable rugby players to have played...

"For us, we want to spoil that party as well. But at the same time, we have the ultimate respect for him as a player and what he's done for New Zealand."

Cooper and Smith have both been named on ﻿the bench.

Cooper described Forsyth Barr Stadium as ﻿"the best conditions to play rugby anywhere in the world."

"The surface is unbelievable and it's just one of those games where as a kicker, there's no wind... the game is always fast," he said.

"So in terms of a spectacle, every game that I've played there has been pretty high scoring, which is what the fans want."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.