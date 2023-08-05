Richie Mo'unga nails late penalty as All Blacks fight back to beat Wallabies in a thriller

The All Blacks left it late to beat the Wallabies in Dunedin.

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: All Blacks 23 (Shaun Stevenson 43’, Samipeni Finau 64’ tries; Damian McKenzie con, pen, Richie Mo’unga con, 2 pen) Australia 20 (Marika Koroibete 3’, Tom Hooper 8’ tries; Carter Gordon, 2 con, pen, Quade Cooper pen) HT: 3-17

Richie Mo’unga just saved the All Blacks.

The departing No 10 showed his class and composure with a late penalty to break the Wallabies’ hearts in Dunedin.

Almost 22 years to the day since their last loss to the Wallabies in New Zealand – also in Dunedin – the All Blacks turned a 17-3 half-time deficit into a 23-20 victory thanks to Mo’unga and tries to debutants Samipeni Finau and Shaun Stevenson.

That result didn’t look likely during a first half when the Wallabies were in complete control.

But the game changed when the All Blacks introduced Mo’unga and Aaron Smith around the 50-minute mark, and they had just enough to get home.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Richie Mo’unga booting the match-winning penalty for the All Blacks in Dunedin.

The Wallabies enjoyed the perfect start with two tries in the opening 10 minutes to winger Marika Koroibete and flanker Tom Hooper.

With the Wallabies’ ball carriers breaking through All Blacks seemingly at will, it was no more than they deserved.

The All Blacks’ unfamiliar No 9-No 10 combination of Finlay Christie and Damian McKenzie suffered a wobbly start, with McKenzie guilty of a few aimless kicks in an unconvincing performance before he was replaced by Mo’unga.

Christie saw 52 minutes of action before Smith was introduced to possibly the largest cheer of the day.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Wallabies No 6 Tom Hooper drives over to score a first-half try.

The Smith-Mo’unga combination – and a much better scrum effort – gave the All Blacks another two gears on attack, and the Wallabies failed to get a similar boost when replacements Nic White and Quade Cooper came on.

The All Blacks had lost Brodie Retallick in the 26th minute, with the veteran lock hobbling off in his last test in New Zealand to give Ian Foster an unwelcome headache before the Rugby World Cup squad is announced on Monday.

He was joined on the sidelines just before half-time as Braydon Ennor left the field, handing a debut to Crusaders midfielder Dallas McLeod.

John Davidson/Photosport All Blacks debutant Shaun Stevenson scored a try in the second half.

With the Wallabies leading 17-3 and in complete control, Sam Whitelock and Ardie Savea combined to stop another try as Wallabies captain Tate McDermott looked to dash over from close range.

The capacity crowd of 28,265 spent most of the first half in stunned silence, but that moment proved critical.

The Wallabies didn’t score another point until Cooper’s 73rd-minute penalty, as the All Blacks finally found some rhythm in the second half, setting the scene for Mo’unga’s match-winner.

The big moment

It has to be Mo’unga’s penalty in the 80th minute. The No 10 was outstanding in his 30 minutes off the bench, and the winning penalty capped it off.

MVP

Ardie Savea put in a big shift for the All Blacks, on both sides of the ball. The Wallabies arguably had the better of the breakdown battle with young flanker Hooper outstanding, but Savea was the All Blacks’ best in a patchy team effort. The No 8 carried hard and was one of the top tacklers.

Match rating

8/10. A dead rubber in name, it turned out to be a genuine Bledisloe contest as Australia threw the kitchen sink at the All Blacks in a bid to reinvigorate their season. The All Blacks will learn a lot from this test – some good and some bad.

The big picture

Ian Foster faces some hard questions before revealing his World Cup squad. Did Ennor do enough to keep his spot in the squad? Should Christie be feeling nervous after failing to take his chance on Saturday? It wasn’t a World Cup wake-up call as such, but Foster has plenty to ponder. Finau and Stevenson, meanwhile, did their chances no harm – especially the bruising No 6.