Oldest living All Black Roy Roper about to bring up 100 years

All Black number 515 Roy Roper is about to reach a major milestone.

Roper, who is the oldest living All Black, has been in demand this week as he gets closer to his 100th birthday on Friday, with media in television, print and radio getting in touch.

And on Tuesday three friends from Palmerston North, including former All Black and Taranaki player Dave Loveridge, came to visit.

The game was so different now it was difficult to know why people were still interested in what he had to say, Roper said.

“It’s a game for big fast men now. I don’t think I’d make it in the current season.”

He weighed 72 kilograms and was 1.73 metres tall during his rugby career as “a speedy, clever and elusive threequarter, and a prolific try scorer”, according to allblacks.com.

In his first game with the All Blacks, against Australia in 1949, he played three positions – left wing, fullback and centre, scoring his team’s only try.

The famous jersey, which he got second hand, was now grey with age.

“Rugby was a big part of my life. I made the best of my rugby years.”

Roper was on the Rugby Park committee for decades, getting involved with ‘’all the changes - grandstands, drainage’’ and was treasurer of the Taranaki Rugby Union for 10 years and involved with New Plymouth Old Boys “all my life”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Roper played his first game for the All Blacks in 1949 against Australia in Auckland.

“I’ve enjoyed the association with a lot of good people.

“I can remember when Old Boys used to train at Pukekura Park. We used to train there at night. Then we moved to Vogeltown Park and got ground they could develop. It’s a good ground now.”

Roper played for Taranaki on King’s Birthday weekend, 1944, against Whanganui. It was during World War II, so straight after the game he got on a train and went off to join the Navy. He was later sent to England for officer training.

While stationed overseas he played six games for the New Zealand Services XV in England in the 1944-45 season.

Roper was captain of Taranaki and had just played Otago when he was first called into the New Zealand team.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Roper was asked to add his signature to a Taranaki Bulls jersey that will be donated to the New Zealand Rugby Museum in Palmerston North.

Altogether he scored three tries in five tests for the All Blacks, which included the series against the British Lions in 1950, won by the All Blacks with three wins and a draw, Roper stationed at centre.

His rugby career started at New Plymouth Boys’ High School where the game was compulsory, he said.

The Roper family arrived in New Plymouth in 1926, and lived on Coronation Ave in what was then called the railway settlement.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Roper and former All Black and Taranaki rep Dave Loveridge with the Taranaki jersey signed by Roper, and Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett.

“I went to Central School infants, then they had a fire at the Central School and two of the buildings went up. They formed a two classroom school at Welbourn and that became Welbourn School. I was there for three and a half years until my mother died, and I went to Auckland in 1935 for that year.”

He returned to start high school in 1936 aged 13.

“I eventually played for the 1st XV in 1940 and 41.”

Roper “gave away” rugby in 1950 to concentrate on his family and career as a public accountant.

Boys’ High will honour Roper at a ceremony on Friday and his family – two sons, seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren will get together for dinner to celebrate his birthday.

A dinner, which Roper joked he would probably have to pay for.

“It’ll be my last hurrah.”