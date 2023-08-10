Jamie Joseph reveals 'disappointment' of missing out on All Blacks job

Jamie Joseph and Scott Robertson were the two contenders for the All Blacks job.

Incoming Highlanders head of rugby Jamie Joseph has spoken for the first time about his bid to be All Blacks coach.

New Zealand Rugby have never publicly confirmed that Joseph was a candidate for the job, but it is an open secret that he went head-to-head with Scott Robertson, the former Crusaders coach who won the race to succeed Ian Foster from 2024.

Joseph, who will lead Japan at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, has kept his counsel since then, but told Stuff on Thursday that he had put a lot into his candidacy.

“I think that would have been the kind of job that would have made my decision around resigning from Japan a lot easier, because it's the ultimate job for a New Zealand rugby coach,” Joseph said.

“It's a massive challenge. It’s a wee bit more than just coaching a rugby team.”

Joseph’s experience at test level stood out in comparison to Robertson, and the former Otago, Māori All Blacks and All Blacks hard man didn’t try to hide the fact that it was initially a bitter pill to swallow.

“Of course, I was disappointed,” he said.

“You put in a lot of effort and time thinking about the what and the how, and how you would operate as a coach of the national team.

“But, two or three days later, I was back in Japan coaching Japan getting ready for the World Cup.

“So, it sort of moved on pretty quickly.”

Joseph’s decision to return to New Zealand was based on Japan’s insistence that the Brave Blossoms’ head coach should live full-time in Japan.

With his family still in Dunedin – one of his daughters, Maia, is a No 10 for the Otago Spirit – Joseph did not want to be separated from his family.

Well-connected Highlanders chair Peter Kean – who has known Joseph for decades – then put the feelers out “over a beer” for Joseph to return in some role, and the Highlanders then began to get serious after they went through an honest Super Rugby season review.

“As owners and certainly as the chairman, we've always been keen on having this sort of structure [head of rugby],” Kean told Stuff on Thursday.

“Our vision is sustainable success, so we're looking into the future and we're delighted.

“We've always been a competitive team but we really do want to be contenders.

“It fits right in line with our purpose of the southern inspiration as well, which you'll see from the board becoming a lot more connected to the south and to the Highlanders region, either having played or worked or lived or all of the above.

”Jamie is the icing on the cake for that.”

NZ Rugby also welcomed Joseph’s return to the Highlanders, describing him as “one of the most astute coaching minds in the game”.

“To have someone of Jamie’s vast experience not only return to New Zealand but commit long-term to the Highlanders and New Zealand rugby is a real coup,” said NZ Rugby manager of professional rugby Simon Simmers in a statement.

“His extended commitment is indicative of the immense passion and care he has for the wider Highlanders’ region and his desire to see the club prosper.

“Jamie is widely recognised as one of the most astute coaching minds in the game and we have no doubt he will influence and enhance the strength of rugby down south and further connect the Highlanders to their passionate fan base.”