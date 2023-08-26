All Blacks player ratings: Scott Barrett send-off sums up shocker v Springboks

Two yellow cards and a red had the ill-disciplined All Blacks reeling in 28-point loss at Twickenham.

ANALYSIS: If All Blacks coach Ian Foster had a script for how he wanted this last test before the World Cup to go, then the clash against the Springboks at Twickenham would have played out as far away from it as possible.

The men in black suffered not only their first defeat of the year, but their heaviest defeat in history, in a 35-7 drubbing in London on Saturday morning (NZ time).

Here are Stuff’s All Blacks player ratings from their miserable hitout a fortnight before their World Cup campaign starts against France.

15. Beauden Barrett: A left-foot cross-kick out on the full in his own 22m summed up a sorry night. Had no good ball to play with and looked rather lost. 3

14. Will Jordan: Didn’t touch the ball in opening half hour but made a crucial trysaver on Mapimpi, then looked to have scored on halftime only for a knock on to have been missed. Off in 63rd minute. 4

13. Rieko Ioane: No chance to get into the game. Breathed sigh of relief when his opposite, Moodie, was able to toe through the ball from his hands to surge and score, only for it to be called offside. 3

12. Jordie Barrett: Wayward offload was snaffled by Arendse for intercept try, completely outplayed by Esterhuizen, who he got ran through by for one of his three missed tackles on his 12 attempts. 3

11. Mark Telea: Had plenty of involvement his way, including a magical kickoff take, on a night where he racked up 92 metres on 11 carries, was equal game-high for clean breaks (two) and beat a whopping 11 defenders – seven more than anyone else. Will rue a knock on in buildup to what would have been a pressure-relieving try late in the first half, though. 6

10. Richie Mo’unga: One beauty of a jinking run but never able to get the attack going in a very stop-start affair. Did a decent job under high-ball pressure and even helped out the maul defence. Missed an absolute sitter off the tee early on. 5

9. Aaron Smith: Awful pass to no-one in-goal was an alarming sight, while box kick option on attacking 22m was rather interesting. Missed two of three tackle attempts and easily beaten down the short side for Marx try. Off in 61st minute. 3

8. Ardie Savea: Early jitter off the back of the scrum, charged typically hard but wasn’t able to put any dents in the big SA pack in a game which never suited his style. 5

7. Sam Cane: Captained cleverly to engage with referee Carley to give his side breathers on their line when under pressure early, but just a minute after his side had already lost a man, got his angles all wrong on a maul-join and was shown a 15th minute yellow card to send the All Blacks down to 13. Replaced in the 63rd minute. 4

6. Luke Jacobson: A couple of nice link plays on attack but mostly forced into a whole lot of maul defence. Replaced in 40th minute only due to the desire for an extra lock option following the red card. 5

Matthew Impey/Photosport Scott Barrett saw yellow, twice, in the All Blacks’ defeat to the Springboks at Twickenham.

5. Scott Barrett: Scapegoat for sixth team penalty in a row with early yellow card, then a clumsy cleanout near halftime saw him cop a second yellow, and therefore a red, though which he won’t face further sanction for as the bunker deemed it not worthy of an upgrade. 2

4. Sam Whitelock: Nabbed a steal in a rare lineout positive for the team, but spent most of his 50 minutes buried in scrums or mauls which wasn’t a fun exercise against the hulks in green. 4

3. Tyrel Lomax: Penalised at second scrum, then forced off in 14th minute with what looked a serious gash on the knee. N/R

2. Dane Coles: An interesting selection to start and the veteran endured a terrible time of it at the lineout, with three throws picked off, and another sent well over the jumper. Replaced at halftime. 3

1. Ethan de Groot: Pinged at first scrum, and went on to concede five from Matthew Carley’s whistle. One good charge and offload, and made eight tackles for no misses. Made way with half an hour to play. 5

RESERVES

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho: Injected at halftime, took some heavy carries but also endured some throwing struggles. 4

17. Tamaiti Williams: On in 51st minute, and this second experience of playing a South African team was rather different to his first. 3

18. Fletcher Newell: Got more than he bargained for with Lomax’s early exit, and began to feel big heat from the Boks at scrum time. 4

19. Tupou Vaa’i: On in final minute of first half and was a good lineout exponent and produced some nice touches around the field, though a bad knock on led to a Boks try. 5

20. Josh Lord: Injected for the final half hour, but rather than impact, first touch was a knock on. 3

21. Dalton Papalii: On in the 63rd minute and was left sprawling when Smith surged over to score. 3

22. Cam Roigard: The one big bright spot. Came on for the final quarter and made a team-high 98 metres after producing an absolutely stunning try to finally get the All Blacks on the board. Another break and kick ahead almost set up another. May well now be No 2 in the pecking order. 7

23. Anton Lienert-Brown: Got 17 minutes in a backline reshuffle and also caught the knock-on bug. 3