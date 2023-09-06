All Blacks-Springboks tours on the table in major back-to-the-future move

All Blacks winger Will Jordan scores against the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium in July.

The possibility of the All Blacks touring South Africa once more – and the Springboks touring New Zealand – is real, with talks progressing between the great rivals.

Rapport, a weekly Afrikaans newspaper in South Africa, first reported broad details of the plan, including confirmation from SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson and chair Dame Patsy Reddy are both in Paris ahead of the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup opener against France, but Stuff understands that talks are indeed making headway in a sign that the breakdown of Super Rugby has not irreparably damaged the NZ Rugby-SA Rugby relationship.

Alexander was quoted as saying: “We are working with New Zealand on something exciting that we will announce in the next few months.

“If the global season becomes a reality, it will help because we will then see all the national teams playing at the same time.”

SA Rugby has been pushing to shift the Rugby Championship window to line up with the Six Nations to accommodate the fact that the Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks all play in European club competitions.

It’s unclear whether that would be a deal-breaker for the tour proposal, and where the tour would otherwise sit in the calendar.

AARON WOOD/STUFF A 33-strong All Blacks squad has travelled to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

However, Rapport stated that the tours would involve both tests against the All Blacks and fixtures against local franchises, raising the possibility that the Super Rugby clubs in New Zealand could get a crack at the Springboks.

Such fixtures would give New Zealand players exposure to the South African style of rugby – as well putting bums on seats – and would be warmly welcomed by Super Rugby clubs in New Zealand.

All Blacks tours of South Africa would also generate their own buzz, and the private investors behind teams such as the Sharks and Bulls would no doubt see it as an opportunity to sell out their stadiums.

New Zealand Rugby sent an under-19s squad to tour South Africa last year, and it was announced in July that an under-20s competition for the Rugby Championship would begin in 2024.

The inaugural tournament will take place on the Gold Coast in Australia, and is seen as important to develop players and also shore up the relationship with SA Rugby.

South Africa has made no secret of the fact they were exploring entry into the Six Nations, but that door appears to be closed.

The enduring appeal of All Blacks-Springboks tests, however, was shown by the recent sold-out test in Twickenham, won 35-7 by South Africa.

That test, an undoubted commercial success, may have convinced NZ Rugby and SA Rugby that they are in fact stronger together – despite the messy nature of South Africa’s exit from Super Rugby.