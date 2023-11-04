Where does Ian Foster's record as All Blacks coach leave him in the history books?

Ian Foster finishes with a 70% win record – the lowest of any All Blacks coach in the professional era.

ANALYSIS: Offer any NRL coach a 70% win rate and they would run to the bank. Offer an All Blacks coach a 70% win rate and they would run for the hills.

And so while Melbourne Storm mastermind Craig Bellamy – widely regarded as one of the most successful rugby league coaches of all-time – boasts a 69.2% winning record with his ultra-consistent club side, Ian Foster is anything but boasting about his almost identical rate while in charge of New Zealand’s national rugby team.

It is one thing coaching in the salary-capped 17-team NRL, and then there is another thing entirely called coaching the All Blacks.

Is there a job in global sport with any more expectation attached? Every game comes with a must-win tag, for a team which have only ever been underdogs in six of their 362 test matches since the TAB offered sports betting in New Zealand in 1996.

So, with the dust now settled on Foster’s tumultuous tenure, which came so close to turning into a fairytale finish in last Sunday’s (NZ time) World Cup final, just how does the coach’s record stack up in the history books?

IAN FOSTER (2020-2023)

Tests: 46. Wins: 32. Draws: 2. Losses: 12.

Win rate: 70% (17th all-time of 25 All Blacks test coaches)

Firstly, Foster has Swedish rounding to thank. Officially, his win rate is 69.5%, but if we don’t want to deal in decimal places, then it pushes to 70, which, of course, sounds overwhelmingly better than something starting with a six.

Of the 25 men who have ever coached the All Blacks in test matches, it ranks him 17th, nestling in between Laurie Mains (68%) and Sir Wayne Smith (71%).

It’s worth remembering the All Blacks’ overall test winning record, dating back to their first-ever international in 1903, is 77%, and 78% from 1949 – the time they first had an official coach.

Sir Fred Allen heads the list with his perfect 14/14 from 1966-68, while there are three other 100% records on the chart, though by coaches who never oversaw more than three tests.

Foster was the first coach since John Hart (1996-1999) to have a one-World-Cup-cycle tenure. Smith (2000-01) and John Mitchell (2002-03) did two years apiece, before Sir Graham Henry (2004-11) and Sir Steve Hansen (2012-19) had eight-year runs.

The good:

Considering just 15 of Foster’s 46 tests (33%) came on home soil, his win rate is not all that bad a return.

He came in in 2020 as Covid-19 hit and changed the landscape, with the All Blacks forced into travel bubbles in Australia, and blooding some extra players.

While the World Cup ultimately eluded him, Foster got the team within a whisker of glory, while he kept hold of the Bledisloe Cup and Freedom Cup, and won the Rugby Championship every year.

There were also two records notched against the Wallabies – who he had a 9-1-1 record against – with the All Blacks achieving their biggest-ever winning margin (38 points) in their 43-5 thrashing in Sydney in 2020, and scoring their most-ever points against them in their 57-22 win at Eden Park in 2021.

The bad:

Foster finishes with the worst win rate of any All Blacks coach in the professional era.

His two predecessors, Hansen and Henry, set quite the high bar with their 87% and 85% records, respectively, including a World Cup triumph apiece, while Mitchell (82%) and Hart (76%) had great success prior to their appearances at the global showpiece.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ian Foster, pictured, after the series-deciding loss to Ireland last year, suffered several unwanted firsts during his tenure.

Had the team won last weekend’s final, he would have been able to sneak past Smith on the chart.

When you break down Foster’s record, there were clear struggles against the other sides currently ranked in the top four, with losing head-to-heads against each of South Africa (3-4), Ireland (2-3) and France (0-2), for a meagre 38% return.

The ugly:

There were a number of unwanted slices of All Blacks history served up through Foster’s tenure:

A first-ever loss to Argentina (25-15, Sydney, 2020)

The first coach to lose to five different nations (Australia and Argentina in 2020, South Africa, Ireland, France in 2021)

A first-ever home loss to Ireland (23-12, Dunedin, 2022)

A first-ever series loss to Ireland (32-22, Wellington, 2022)

A first-ever home loss to Argentina (25-18, Christchurch, 2022)

Biggest-ever loss (35-7 v South Africa, London, 2023)

Worst-ever world ranking position – twice (fourth after loss to Ireland in Dunedin, 2022, then fifth after loss to South Africa in Mbombela, 2022).

What he says:

On his first day of unemployment on Wednesday – the day Scott Robertson officially takes over as new All Blacks coach – Foster was asked, upon landing back in New Zealand, if he could sum up his tenure.

“I’ll let you guys do all that,” he said.

“I’m happy. I think I got dealt a bunch of cards probably more different than any other All Black coach, in many different ways, in terms of the governance of the game, leadership of the game, Covid, a whole lot of different things.

“And all I can say is I did the best I could.”