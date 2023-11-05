Babies, beaches, barbecues: How All Blacks are ridding their Rugby World Cup blues

All Blacks captain says the support has been incredible from New Zealand, amid the fallout from his red card in the final.

Babies, beaches and barbecues – it’s the recipe for the All Blacks ridding their Rugby World Cup blues.

On their first weekend back in New Zealand after 10-plus weeks abroad, and with all the agony of last Sunday’s (NZ time) 12-11 defeat to the Springboks still swirling on the long trip home, rugby is being kicked to the furthest corner possible by an exhausted group of players and coaches.

In an international game which has become ever-more four-year cyclic around the global showpiece, this one has been as tumultuous as they come for the All Blacks. It started with Covid and all its restrictions and re-jigging, went through several historic low points in the results columns, included an unprecedented appointing of a new coach, then ended in that one-point agony at the Stade de France.

Landing back at Auckland Airport to a hearty fan reception on Wednesday afternoon, there were emotional hand-shakes, hugs and goodbyes, as the group split their separate ways, some never to link up with one another again after more than a decade together in the black jersey.

It is indeed the end of an era in All Blacks rugby. Ian Foster, and most of the coaching staff, are out the door, the most-capped All Black in history – Sam Whitelock – has finished up, while fellow centurions Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith are also done.

Christophe Ena/AP The All Blacks are looking to rid the pain of last weekend’s agonising World Cup final loss to the Springboks.

None of the squad have hung up the boots completely, mind you, after Dane Coles’ late-inked gig in Japan, but rugby is to be as far from the minds as possible for the players over the next few weeks, where decompressing physically and mentally, takes precedence.

Just how do they go about doing so?

“I think it will hurt for a little bit,” admitted Ardie Savea – the All Blacks’ best performer at the tournament and fresh off being crowned World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year.

“But once I’m with my family I can easily just get away from rugby.

“So I’m just going to go hug my kids and enjoy a rosé.”

Fellow World Rugby award recipient Mark Telea (Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year) was also looking forward to linking back up with loved ones to try and escape the ever-constant flow of the rugby river.

“It’s been a long time away,” he said. “I miss my parents, miss my sisters, my brothers, connect up with them, spend a few quiet times alone and try and get away from it.”

Some players will have opted for some holiday time overseas. Though, in a quirk, with World Rugby doing the flight bookings, each of them still had to take that plane back to New Zealand first, even if it meant then re-boarding another one straight back to friends or family in France.

For captain Sam Cane, no sooner was he back home in Hamilton than back up at Auckland Airport the next morning, jet-lag helping the cause, to pick up wife Harriet and one-year-old son, Hudson, from their own flight back.

There is a Japan stint awaiting the skipper, before he returns in time for the next All Blacks’ season, in July, under new coach Scott Robertson. But for now, it’s all about putting this injury-hit, drama-filled four-year cycle, and not least ‘that’ red card, behind him.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Ian Foster and Sam Cane embrace at Auckland Airport after touching back down on Wednesday.

“Just looking forward to having the first week at home, getting back to doing some normal things,” he admitted.

“Maybe look to get over to the Mount and see my grandparents. I’ve got a new niece that I haven’t met yet down in New Plymouth, so do a little bit of trekking round and spend some family time.”

For Whitelock, it’s about getting his three children, who, like him, were “walking round a bit like a zombie” after the long travel, back into routine as much as anything, before they uplift back overseas later this month for his two-year stint with French club Pau.

“Kids are going back into school and kindy the first couple of days, so it’ll be good to get them back there, a bit of normality, and they’ll get to see all their friends which they haven’t seen for a while,” he said.

“So we’ll be like any other normal Kiwi family for a few weeks, and then I’ll have to get into training again, we head back over about the 27th-28th. So a couple of weeks to enjoy a bit of New Zealand sunshine, and it’s Cup Week in Christchurch, so I’m sure we’ll be there at some stage.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Whitelock will be spending plenty of time with his kids before he heads back to France to continue his career.

And while Whitelock admitted it was a “weird” and “awkward” feeling saying farewell to his long-time mates, there is set to be a decent get-together on the cards at Foster’s, once, of course, he has got the push mower and weed eater out on his lifestyle block in Hamilton.

“I’ve invited a few of them to come round and pitch their tent on the lawn and maybe have a weekend,” the outgoing coach said.

“I’ll supply the music and the barbecue, and they can maybe bring a few drinks.

“But I actually might fly around and see a few of them in the next month, just to do the send-off properly.”