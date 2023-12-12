Dominic Bird, the tallest All Black ever, retires from professional rugby

The Hurricanes and All Blacks halfback is aiming to be ready for the Super Rugby Pacific opener after a frustrating injury layoff.

Former All Black Dominic Bird has hung up his giant-sized rugby boots.

The tallest All Black ever has called time on his career after 12 years of professional rugby to focus on his young family.

Bird, who grew up in the Hawke's Bay on the family farm in Waipukurau, played two All Blacks tests, against Japan in 2013 and Scotland the following year.

At 2.06cm tall, or 6ft 9ins in the old money, Bird just eclipsed Mark Cooksley (2.05cm) for the tallest All Black tag.

A former Crusader, Chief and Hurricane, Bird announced his retirement on Tuesday, aged 32.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Dominic Bird usually stood head and shoulders above his teammates.

“It’s all about my family,” he said.

“My kids are Wellington-based, and I didn’t want to chase rugby elsewhere. I just want to stay here and spend more time with my family, so I felt it was the right time to retire.”

Bird had previously spent time playing for French club Racing 92 in Paris between 2018 and 2021.

“There have been many great highlights in my career,” Bird said.

“I loved my time with the All Blacks, the Barbarians, and I loved my time in France.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Dominic Bird played two tests for the All Blacks, against Japan and Scotland.

“But winning my seventh NPC medal with Wellington in 2022 is right up there.

“Playing with the group we had and the classy rugby we put out there, it was amazing, and I’ll never forget it.”

Ironically, Bird’s final match was Wellington’s 25-24 loss to his home province – that he never represented at senior level – Hawke's Bay.

Bird studied at Lincoln University, from where he graduated with a diploma in environmental science. It was there he also linked up with the Crusaders Academy.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Dominic Bird started his 12-year professional career with Canterbury.

Bird made his Super Rugby debut in 2013 for the Crusaders after his Canterbury debut in 2011.

He won three consecutive NPC titles with Canterbury in his first three seasons.

Despite the obvious family advantages of not being bogged down with the life of a professional athlete, Bird could see another silver lining to calling time on his hugely successful career – no more fitness tests.

“But I’m also pleased I don’t have to do any more broncos,” he quipped.