All Blacks coach Scott Robertson urges 'open mind' on selecting from overseas

New coach Scott Robertson wants everyone “to keep an open mind” when it comes to selecting overseas-based players for the All Blacks.

And after first ducking out of the way, the 49-year-old was coy on whether he was trying to find a way to get Richie Mo’unga in his side later this year.

When he was appointed last April, Robertson indicated he would look to initiate discussions about the prospect with the game’s local power players.

Having formally taken charge on November 1 last year, when Ian Foster’s tenure ended with defeat to the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup final in France, he has done just that.

“I’ve presented to the board, the CEOs of the Super Rugby (teams), the (provincial unions), Heartland (unions) ... about just keeping an open mind with where we are in that space,” Robertson said on Tuesday as the All Blacks wrapped up a two-day strength and conditioning camp in Auckland.

“That’s what I’ve asked for – not to have someone come and play for us, but to keep an open mind about where the game is currently.

“It’s moving quite quickly, as we know. There are a lot of on and off-field decisions to be a step ahead of.

“Decipher that,” he finished, hinting there was more at play than he was letting on.

Eleven members of the All Blacks’ World Cup squad have since headed overseas, though loose forwards Sam Cane and Ardie Savea and utility back Beauden Barrett are set to return from Japan and be available for international duty come the middle of the year.

Five of the other eight are in the twilight of their careers and have pulled on the black jersey for the last time – hooker Dane Coles, prop Nepo Laulala, locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock and halfback Aaron Smith.

But there are three that would almost certainly make Robertson’s squad today – if only he could pick them, with overseas-based players ineligible for the All Blacks unless they are there on a contracted sabbatical.

Front of the queue would be first-five Richie Mo’unga, who was the coach’s on-field general at the Crusaders as they won seven Super Rugby titles in a row from 2017 to 2023.

Robertson had previously indicated he would keep in contact with Mo’unga – currently in the first year of a three-year deal in Japan – and fellow Crusader Leicester Fainga'anuku – in the early stages of an 18-month deal in France – who can play in the centres or on the wing.

His forwards coach, Jason Ryan, had meanwhile lamented the fact that loose forward Shannon Frizell – with Mo’unga at Toshiba Brave Lupus – was heading overseas just as he had become an All Blacks regular.

When pressed on whether he had a desire to see Mo’unga in a black jersey at some stage this year, Robertson first avoided the question, opting to give a longer answer to the previous enquiry, about how he would choose his captain – another hot-button topic as 2024 gets underway.

Ultimately, however, he kept his cards close to his chest: “I just want to keep an open mind, so I can select the best players available to the All Blacks”.

Damian McKenzie is the player who would have the most to lose from any effort to make Mo’unga eligible for selection while based in Japan, having recently re-signed with NZ Rugby until 2025.

When asked about the possibility of changes to the selection policy, he said: “It’s obviously something New Zealand Rugby haven’t put forward in the past, but you obviously want your best players playing for your country.

“Whether that happens or not... I don’t get paid to make those decisions. It’s well above my pay cheque.

“We’ll wait and see what happens in the future.”