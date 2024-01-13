'New year, new start': Scott Robertson's new All Blacks era begins to take shape

A new All Blacks era began in Auckland this week, though there are still a few items to be ticked off as far as the transition is concerned.

Graham Henry took charge in 2004, then gave way to his assistant Steve Hansen in 2012, who gave way to his assistant Ian Foster in 2020.

Now with Scott Robertson installed as coach through to the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, there has been a clean break at the top for the first time in two decades.

Though he said “it’s on the cards,” Robertson is yet to meet with Foster. “I’m sure he’s getting a tan somewhere. There will be a little bit of a handover. It will be good to sit down and talk with him about his experiences”.

Whether that discussion will cover the events of this time last year, where Robertson was agitating for an early call on who would be the All Blacks coach after the 2023 World Cup, while Foster was wanting it to come after that tournament, as is usually the case, is anyone’s guess.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Scott Robertson will have plenty of big calls to make as All Blacks coach in 2024.

Robertson had been on the verge of an even earlier call-up in 2022, when the All Blacks lost five tests out of six against England, France, Ireland and South Africa, and Foster’s position looked close to untenable.

The incumbent clung on at that point, but by April 2023 he was a lame duck, having chosen not to apply to continue while Razor ascended in the background, as NZ Rugby went early with its appointment process.

Robertson would like the lead-up to the official start of his tenure to be forgotten. As he said when asked whether the All Blacks’ World Cup campaign in France, which ended in defeat to the Springboks in the final, had been discussed during this week’s two-day camp: “Not a mention of it, no. New year, new start”.

Aside from that pending exchange of ideas with his predecessor, there was one other reminder of the previous era and it came in the form of the personnel. The 22 players present at the strength-and-conditioning camp were the ones who were at the World Cup and still in New Zealand, about to rip into pre-season with their Super Rugby Pacific franchises.

Eleven World Cup players have headed overseas, though three – incumbent captain Sam Cane, the 2023 world player of the year, Ardie Savea, and Beauden Barrett – are due back to be at Robertson’s disposal for the 14 tests that are on the cards this year. A 12th player – Codie Taylor – is having a break as the Super Rugby season begins, with the exact timing of his return to action still to be determined.

That left 21 players who were present in Paris as the All Blacks went down and the Springboks became the most successful team in Rugby World Cup history, plus Emoni Narawa, who was initially named in the squad, but was forced to withdraw with a back injury on the eve of the tournament.

Robertson’s chance to put his stamp on things with regard to selection will arrive at the end of Super Rugby Pacific, which begins on February 23 with the Chiefs hosting the Crusaders in a replay of last year’s final, and runs through to the decider on June 22.

Locks will be one key focus, following the retirements of Sam Whitelock, the most-capped All Black of all time with 153 appearances, and Brodie Retallick, who made 109. Halfback will be another, with Aaron Smith stepping down after turning out 125 times over the past 12 years. The incumbent first-five, Richie Mo’unga, is also out of the picture, unless Robertson can convince the powers that be at NZ Rugby to do more than “keep an open mind” about selecting players from overseas.

When it comes to selecting the squad of around 36 players for the mid-year tests against England and Fiji – which are yet to have dates and venues confirmed – Robertson said he would lean on his wider coaching group.

“Leon (MacDonald) for the back three, Jason Holland’s doing the 12s and 13s, Scott Hansen nines and 10s, I'll do loose forwards and Jason Ryan's got the tight five.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Barrett is set to be the All Blacks’ leading lock in 2024, now that Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock have moved on.

“We'll select them, I'll oversee it, Wayne Smith will come in and have his little word if he needs to. If (the assistant coaches) are going to be watching them and giving them feedback, I want them to select them and take ownership of it.”

As well as choosing their men for a test season that also includes the Rugby Championship – two tests at home against Argentina, two away against South Africa, and one on either side of the Tasman against the Wallabies – and an end-of-year-tour – starting in Japan and England, with more stops to be announced – the All Blacks coaches’ other interest in Super Rugby will be ensuring those players don’t get overworked.

Robertson said rest for All Blacks incumbents would be determined by “individualised conversations," but it appears those who were in France at the World Cup will be expected to have a couple of weekends off at some stage between March and May. As for the timing: “We've collaborated on what's best for every individual athlete, rather than having a rule as such”.

For the past seven years, Super Rugby has been Razor’s domain, with his Crusaders teams winning seven titles in a row. This time he’ll be a spectator, rather than at the helm of the defending champions, and he’ll be casting his eyes over all the New Zealand teams, not just the one wearing red and black, as he looks to identify the players to get his new era going on the field in the six months’ time.

“I do have a good feel about who will be in that squad, but you're always open,” Robertson said.

“The great thing about Super Rugby is it's open, it's expansive. Someone always comes through. Just look at Cam Roigard (a 2023 debutant). He’s a prime example.

“They're well-coached at Super Rugby level. Someone can come into the picture pretty quickly.”