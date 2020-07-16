Government 'open' to New Zealand hosting the 2020 Rugby Championship

The All Blacks look set to play all their Rugby Championship games on home soil later this year.

A six-week Rugby Championship in New Zealand from early November until mid-December is the first tangible detail of the four-nation tournament after it was given a cautious green light.

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said planning was in the very early stages after governing body Sanzaar confirmed on Thursday that New Zealand was the preferred host due to “Covid stability in the region”.

He confirmed Sanzaar would foot the bill for quarantine of the Australian, South African and Argentinian teams, and that test rugby would likely stretch into the New Zealand summer months for the first time.

1 NEWS The Sport and Recreation Minister said the Government is discussing with SANZAAR what would be needed to make the tournament happen.

“It’s a significant opportunity for the game here, and for the entire country which we’re excited about and eager to begin work with a number of key stakeholders, most notably the Government, to see what we can make happen,” he said.

“We’re looking to play from early-ish November until early to mid December, probably across six weeks. The actual format and draws and kickoff times, it’s too early to say with much certainty.”

Sports and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement the Government was open to the idea of hosting the international matches. “But, of course, we will need to ensure they can be held safely, and we have the appropriate facilities available so that players can isolate and train upon entry to New Zealand.”

Robinson said it was too early to speculate on how the quarantine would work with the touring sides, and whether they could train while undergoing the mandatory 14-day period.

Clearly the All Blacks would have even more of an advantage at home, with already five weeks of Super Rugby under their belts while Australia’s tournament had also resumed. Top level rugby in South Africa and Argentina remains uncertain, and Robinson raised the prospect of those two nations playing warmup matches in New Zealand.

Getty-Images The All Blacks could host a six-week Rugby Championship from early November.

“Many of their players are playing in the Northern Hemisphere and there are signs that the game might kick into gear in the Northern Hemisphere sometime reasonably soon.

“We’re hopeful they will have rugby under their belts. We’re also entertaining the prospect that they could maybe come to New Zealand and look to have games played here as part of their preparation.

“The timing of that is yet to be determined but we’re wanting to work with them as much as possible to make sure they can prepare as best they can.”

Asked if the tournament would go ahead in a reduced format if one or both of South Africa or Argentina were unable to make it, Robinson said: “It seems they’re all in. With Australia and their proximity and where they’re at with Covid we’ve got greater certainty there. Talking to Argentina and South Africa they’re very keen to make it work.”

Getty-Images New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson is excited about hosting Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

Financially there would be obvious benefits for NZR, although the exact numbers were yet to be crunched. A profit-sharing model would be looked at, Robinson said.

“We’ll work towards a model where everyone who participates has got a benefit. We’re working to win-win situations but the detail hasn’t been worked through.”

What this means for the mooted Bledisloe Cup series is also up in the air, although Robinson confirmed Rugby Australia were still keen to host two tests.

Draft dates from NZR, broadcast on Sky TV’s Breakdown show in recent weeks, had October 10 and 17 listed for New Zealand-hosted Bledisloe tests with November 1 and 8 for the Australian ones. He said it was a “quite fluid” situation.

“Australia are signalling they would like to host two Bledisloes and we’re working through that with them closely.

“We’re going to have to understand if we do play in Australia what that means in terms of getting back to New Zealand with quarantine then being able to go into Rugby Championship, what the timing means and if it can be done.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Sydney and Brisbane were the likely hosts if Australia hosted trans-Tasman tests.

Stuff Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos.

Sanzaar chief executive Andy Marinos said alignment with the New Zealand Government around its requirements was critical for the Rugby Championship to happen.

‘’Sanzaar is well advanced in option planning with New Zealand Rugby, which in turn, is now seeking New Zealand Government approval. It is hoped that details on the [Rugby Championship] will be announced in the near future.’’

Given current border restrictions, the Government would need to provide exemptions for Australia, South Africa and Argentina to be allowed into the country.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday afternoon that the travelling teams would have to cover their own costs for quarantining.

Sanzaar also made it clear the joint venture – Sanzaar – wasn’t being dismantled as uncertainty around the future of Super Rugby hogs headlines.

‘’Due to the ongoing uncertainty over international travel for 2021 and beyond, the member unions are also working on solutions past this year that will excite fans, broadcasters and deliver high-performance outcomes for the unions,’’ Marinos said in a statement.