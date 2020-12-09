All Blacks coach Ian Foster 'satisfied' with year, targets key improvements for '21

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says consistency and focus are his team’s two key challenges at the end of a 2020 test campaign he tagged “satisfying”.

Foster spoke to Sky Sport’s ‘The Breakdown’ show from his managed isolation facility in Auckland and ran the rule over his first season in the head coach’s job that yielded three victories, two defeats and a draw, plus two important trophies tucked away in the New Zealand Rugby cabinet.

Of course, it was a campaign studded with challenges for the All Blacks as they dealt with the ever-changing landscape thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic. That said, those very same obstacles were encountered by both Australia and Argentina as well, with the latter in particular having to deal with a fraught buildup that included no domestic rugby and a coronavirus outbreak during the early stages of their training camp.

The All Blacks’ three victories were all impressive, as they comfortably tucked away the Bledisloe with that 27-7 Eden Park bounceback effort and then the record-breaking 43-5 dismantling of the Wallabies in Sydney.

They also signed off the year in some sort of style, eventually cruising to a dominant 38-0 victory over an under-strength Argentina outfit in Newcastle to clinch the Tri-Nations silverware as well.

Balancing that were those back-to-back defeats to the Wallabies in Brisbane and the historic loss to the Pumas in Parramatta and a first-up 16-16 stalemate with the Australians in Wellington that caught the All Blacks well short of the mark at the get-go.

“I’d have to say I’m pretty satisfied with the campaign,” Foster told ‘The Breakdown’. “I thought we showed how good we can be. We won two trophies.

“But there’s also the lows, and particularly the Argentina game, that were really, really frustrating. So it showed that consistency is missing with this group at the moment and it’s something we’re striving for and really going to work hard to get.

“2020 gave us some fantastic experience and fantastic [lessons] and I’m sure that Brisbane game and Argentina game will hold us in good stead going forward.”

Asked about areas where the All Blacks needed to get better, Foster indicated there remained plenty to build on as they head towards what is hoped will be a more normal 2021 campaign.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster congratulates his players on the successful end to their Tri-Nations campaign.

“We need to get a little more physicality and use our set piece as a weapon,” he said. “Ironically our lineout went from No 10 in the world last year to No 1 this year, so we saw real positive signs in that area – particularly our driving play off it and the consistency of ball.

“So we made some key gains in some key focus areas.”

But there was also a clear downside.

“The area we’ve got to work hardest on is when teams distract us. In both Brisbane and Parramatta we struggled with some refereeing, particularly at scrum and breakdown, and didn’t make great adjustments there.

“We also enabled teams to niggle us off the ball and that resulted in some patterns and behaviours in our attack game where we got blinkered and really went to the wrong places. We spent a lot of time after that Argentina game working hard on what we thought were the cues for us getting into that state and learning what the opposition and other things do to get us out of kilter.”

But Foster felt the last outing demonstrated palpably that his All Blacks had taken some of those key lessons on board.

“That’s why I’m immensely proud of that last game. Whilst we deserved criticism for the loss to Argentina, I thought that 38-0 was an absolute methodical game where we applied a lot of the things we had learnt from the previous two and really stayed clearer and more focused on what we wanted to do.

“I think that’s probably our major challenge in ’21.”