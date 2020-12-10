Wife of ex-All Black asks NZ Rugby to assist former players with brain injuries

Former All Black Geoff Old suffers from headaches and mood swings, which he and his wife believe are related to the head knocks he received during his playing days.

The wife of former All Black Geoff Old has urged New Zealand Rugby to set up a “special fund’’ to assist those players who are suffering from cognitive issues that they believe are a direct consequence of their time in the sport.

Geoff Old, now 64, played 14 games (three tests) as a loose forward for the All Blacks between 1980 and 1982. He also played more than 100 games for Manawatū.

fairfax archive Geoff Old, who played 14 games for the All Blacks and made more than 100 appearances for Manawatū, now struggles to remember his playing days.

Irene Gottlieb-Old said her husband now has cognitive issues that are serious enough to warrant him being monitored and having constant care and support.

She wants NZ Rugby to do more to assist the former players who helped build the All Blacks’ brand that is so highly regarded around the world.

“Please step forward and come up with a special fund to honour your legacy players that brought this team forward to make it as great as it is today, so you can continue to enjoy the sport and the benefits of the sport economically, and for the community and the country,” Gottlieb-Old told RNZ.

“But you have to, please, figure something out now and acknowledge that people do need help.’’

Mike Scott Over the years Richie McCaw's game evolved to complete one of the finest careers in rugby history.

In addition to suffering from memory loss and headaches, Gottlieb-Old said Geoff was sensitive to light. “But he is vital and he is a very special man that deserves some dignity and to know he will continue to have a purpose moving forward.’’

She said she became aware of her husband’s health issues, which she believes are related to his time in rugby, when his “personality shifted’’ and he began making excuses about why he was forgetting things.

“He was making decisions that maybe someone else wouldn’t have made the same way,’’ she said.

“It has become a very, very difficult situation, and he started to move into more of a black hole.

“It’s hard to watch a sturdy, special man slip into a quiet corner separating himself from family and friends mostly because he forgets he even has them in his life.’’

Gottlieb-Old said some of Geoff’s memories of being with the All Blacks are lost.

“His brain has become dull. It makes the daily living more difficult, and he gets confused and it exacerbates the physical symptoms,’’ she told RNZ.

Interest in UK legal action

This week it emerged that British-based lawyers were leading an action against the sport’s authorities.

Ex-England hooker Steve Thompson, 42, has stated he has been diagnosed with early signs of dementia and can’t remember taking part in the World Cup in Australia in 2003.

Richard Boardman, who is representing seven players including Thompson and could take legal action against World Rugby, England’s Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union, says something must be done to assist former players who have suffered as a result of concussion.

Boardman said the initial group could increase to 10 or 11 former players in total later this week or early next week, and that he was working with a group of 110 former players overall, ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s.

fairfax archive Geoff Old was a tough loose forward who played in an era when players rarely left the field because of injury.

Gottlieb-Old said Boardman had spoken to her and Geoff, but no further action had been taken. However, she said they would be interested in getting involved if legal action went ahead.

“Yes. We have nothing to lose,’’ she told RNZ.

“It is probably too late for us because all the help and the treatment that he probably would have gotten, more than what we were capable of affording … may have helped slow the progression a little bit more.’’

The news that someone was prepared to take on the game’s rulers was “thrilling’’, she said.

“Because it has to happen; there has to be some accountability.’’

‘We know we can be better’

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said he had spoken to World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont about concussion on Wednesday night.

“It's hard for me to comment on what is coming out of London on any potential legal action, but I would reiterate that we are very committed to, and have been for some time, around mitigating, educating, doing a whole number of different levels of work around the country and have been for the better part of two decades,” Robinson said at a press conference on Thursday.

“The focus has for some time been that player welfare and safety has been the most critical and important thing that we focus on as an organisation, be that at upper levels of the game and certainly at the community level.

“That said, we're committed to what we're doing, we know we can be better, and we know that we've got to keep working in this area because it's an incredibly complex area.

“We certainly have a huge amount of sympathy and empathy for anyone that is struggling at this time. Anyone in the rugby whānau, both domestically and internationally, that are struggling, our hearts go out to them.”