All Blacks year in review: The good, the bad and the ugly of their six-test year

All Blacks coach Ian Foster reviews the season on Sky's "The Breakdown".

OPINION: The All Blacks have finished the year with the Bledisloe Cup stored away for another year and The Rugby Championship/Tri Nations title back in New Zealand.

In an extraordinary year dominated by Covid-19, they had to overcome some significant hurdles to achieve those goals.

Still, Ian Foster's first year in charge was a bumpy one.

There were some excellent performances and some poor ones, leaving the coach with a winning rate of 50 per cent from six tests – three wins, two losses and a draw.

Here is Stuff's review and rating of each test.

AP Rieko Ioane bombed a certain try for the All Blacks in the first half.

ALL BLACKS 16 AUSTRALIA 16, Sky Stadium, Wellington, October 11

Having had to wait 10 months to coach his first All Blacks test, Foster ran into a familiar problem – the All Blacks’ rust in their first outing each year.

In tough Wellington conditions, the All Blacks were lucky to escape with a draw as a Reece Hodge penalty hit the post and debutant Tupou Vaa’i somehow avoided being penalised at the ruck as the Wallabies regained possession.

The All Blacks also had a chance to win the game but their lack of a drop goal plan summed up the entire performance – disjointed.

Surprisingly, the Wallabies’ pack won the battle up front and halfback Nic White caused all sorts of problems for the All Blacks, although Rieko Ioane's now-infamous ‘no-try’ just before halftime also had a major say on the outcome.

With Beauden Barrett a late withdrawal, the All Blacks’ back three had issues under the high ball and they also struggled at the breakdown, putting Foster under immediate pressure and giving opposite Dave Rennie an encouraging start to his reign across the ditch.

All Blacks rating: 4/10

Debutants: Caleb Clarke, Tupou Vaa’i, Hoskins Sotutu

Phil Walter/Getty Images Like father like son: Caleb Clarke is congratulated by dad Eroni after Bledisloe II at Eden Park.

ALL BLACKS 27 AUSTRALIA 7, Eden Park, Auckland, October 18

Following a week of intense scrutiny, the All Blacks were a different side on a sunny afternoon at their spiritual home – far hungrier and far more urgent.

However, much of their improvement on attack could be put down to just one man – Blues wing Caleb Clarke.

In a brilliant performance that mixed power, pace and skill, Clarke repeatedly broke the Wallabies’ defensive line and allowed the All Blacks to play with front-foot ball.

The forwards also turned around their substandard display in Wellington as Dane Coles repaid the selectors for elevating him into the starting XV.

The Wallabies were badly hindered by the loss of influential No 12 Matt To’omua to injury in the first half, and Rennie lamented their poor one-on-one tackling. However, it was simply a preview of what was to come in Sydney.

Debutants: Alex Hodgman, Peter Umaga-Jensen

All Blacks rating: 7/10

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga scores in Sydney.

ALL BLACKS 43 AUSTRALIA 5, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, October 31

A Richie Mo’unga masterclass built on some outstanding wet-weather grunt from the pack.

It all came together for the All Blacks in Sydney against an ill-disciplined and inexperienced Wallabies side that blooded debutants in the No 10 and No 12 jerseys.

Mo’unga's tactical kicking was brilliant as he constantly kept the Wallabies guessing before he unleashed his running game for two fine tries.

Defensively, the All Blacks were also on top of their game in comfortably their best performance of the season.

The record win meant the All Blacks could savour winning the Bledisloe Cup on Australian soil, although they were probably unaware how tough things were going to get over the following fortnight.

All Blacks rating: 8.5/10

Tertius Pickard/AP All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi takes the long walk from the field in Brisbane after his red card.

ALL BLACKS 22 AUSTRALIA 24, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, November 7

Foster rang the changes for the fourth Bledisloe test of the year, and although that would be subsequently used against him it was a far from inexperienced side that ran out in Brisbane.

With TJ Perenara at No 9, Beauden Barrett at No 10 and Jordie Barrett at No 15, there was also a high degree of familiarity among the All Blacks’ game drivers.

However, an old failing came back to haunt them as prop

Tuungafasi was deservedly sent off for a high shot in the first half.

The All Blacks never recovered, even when the Wallabies’ Lachie Swinton was also sent off in the first half.

The home side pulled away in the second spell on the back of a strong scrum and some telling carries by replacement prop Taniela Tupou, condemning the All Blacks to long periods inside their own half.

A late try to replacement lock Tupou Vaa’i narrowed the scoreline, but the All Blacks were again second best on a ground where they have often struggled.

All Blacks rating: 4/10

Debutants: Akira Ioane, Cullen Grace, Will Jordan

Sky Sport/Screengrab Pumas coach Mario Ledesma fought back tears as he reflected on his side's historic win over the All Blacks.

ALL BLACKS 15 ARGENTINA 25, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, November 14

The All Blacks went back to the team that smashed the Wallabies in Sydney but a response to the loss in Brisbane was not forthcoming.

If anything, the All Blacks were worse, appearing rattled by a fired-up Pumas side that was unrecognisable from last year's outfit.

The All Blacks never really looked like cracking Argentina’s resistance, while Pumas No 10 Nicolas Sanchez confirmed he was in career-best form with all 25 points.

On a sweltering day in Sydney, the All Blacks lost their cool and their tactical bearings, while several players made critical mistakes under pressure as they tried to chase the scoreboard in the second half.

The All Blacks’ first loss to Argentina was the low point of Foster's year but raised broader questions about the side's ability to cope with big, aggressive packs in the suffocating reality that is modern test rugby – regardless of who the coach is.

All Blacks rating: 3/10

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Will Jordan carved up the Wallabies in Newcastle.

ALL BLACKS 38 ARGENTINA 0, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, November 28

The All Blacks took a far more pragmatic approach to the return test against Argentina, using Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett to pepper the backfield with an array of kicks.

It worked brilliantly, although a much-changed Pumas side lacked the bite they had displayed in Sydney –particularly at scrum time.

The night belonged to two relative newcomers, however. First, Blues loosie Akira Ioane took his chance superbly in the No 6 jersey after a long and hard road to the top.

Second, Crusaders excitement machine Will Jordan picked off two tries and threatened to cut the Pumas to shreds every time he touched the ball.

Ioane and Jordan’s performances point to a brighter 2021 when the rugby calendar should return to something approaching normality, although Foster would acknowledge there is still a lot of work to do.

All Blacks rating: 7/10