Rugby World Cup: All Blacks draw hosts France in 2023 tournament

All Black Rieko Ioane is tackled by Noa Nakaitaci of France during a 2016 test in Paris.

The All Blacks have been pooled with hosts France for the 2023 World Cup, the tournament Les Bleus are already being tipped to win.

New Zealand have also been grouped with Italy and two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers in Pool A, with an American and African side to join them.

The only other tournament the All Blacks were pooled with France was on home soil in 2011, but it’s the seventh time they’ve drawn Italy, the others being 1987, 1991, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2019.

Their match against Italy in Japan last year was canned due to typhoon Hagibis.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who will first need to prove to New Zealand Rugby bosses he should have his contract extended beyond next year, said playing France will be a “huge challenge”.

“You can just see that France are really building a team at the moment of great depth. You can see that all their planning in around 2023. We'll be expecting a vibrant French team in a country that love their rugby. We know they'll have massive support behind them.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

“But that's what makes World Cups so special, those sort of games. And they're games that we thrive on. That we look forward to. We know that if you're not at your best, you're going to struggle."

The draw was held in Paris overnight, with world champions South Africa drawing Ireland and Scotland in Pool B.

Due to Covid-19's impact on the international playing calendar, the 12 already qualified teams were seeded based on the world rankings as of January 2020, and placed into three bands of four teams.

Mike Scott Over the years Richie McCaw's game evolved to complete one of the finest careers in rugby history.

That meant the All Blacks, while currently ranked third, were the second seed behind South Africa. They were joined by England (third) and Wales (fourth) in band one, meaning they couldn’t be pooled together.

France are currently ranked fourth but were seeded seventh for the draw.

England drew Jamie Joseph’s Japan and Argentina in Pool D, while the Dave Rennie-coached Wallabies are grouped with Wales and Fiji in Pool C.

Kiwis also coach Wales and Fiji, with Wayne Pivac and Vern Cotter in charge of the respective teams.

The remaining eight teams will come through the regional qualification process.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Black utility Will Jordan is expected to play a big part in the 2023 World Cup in France.

The Americas 1 winner to join the All Blacks in Pool A will come from the playoff winner between the 2021 Rugby Americas North champion and 2021 Sudamerica Rugby champion, while Africa 1 will be the winner of the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup.

The 2023 World Cup match schedule, including dates, kickoff times and venues, will be announced in February.

French coach Fabien Galthie isn’t shying away from the possibility of playing the All Blacks in the tournament opener.

Christophe Ena/AP Bernard Laporte, head of the French Rugby Federation, poses during a press conference after the draw for the Rugby World Cup 2023.

“Why not? They're a beautiful team. Everyone in rugby loves New Zealand, the All Blacks. It would be so exciting.”

The All Blacks beat France in both the 1987 and 2011 finals at Eden Park in Auckland. Their last World Cup meeting was in Cardiff in 2015, when the All Blacks thrashed France 62-13 in the quarterfinals.

The first Rugby World Cup to be solely held in France will kickoff on September 8, 2023 and wrap up on October 21.

AT A GLANCE

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Americas 1 and Africa 1

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia / Pacific 1 and Europe 2

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1 and Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1 and Americas 2.