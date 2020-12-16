Rugby World Cup: Why French revolution should have All Blacks on high alert

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane will hope he can lead his team to glory at the World Cup in France in 2023.

OPINION: France coach Fabien Galthie tickled the charm button when quizzed about the possibility of playing the All Blacks in the World Cup opener in France in 2023.

Like an All Black fan who had just snapped another selfie with a couple of players at an airport, Galthie put on a terrific show as he savoured the prospect of Les Bleus meeting the men in black in the first game of the tournament.

Mike Scott Over the years Richie McCaw's game evolved to complete one of the finest careers in rugby history.

“Why not? It’s exciting, such a beautiful team,’’ Galthie enthused.

“Everybody in rugby loves the All Blacks, so why not? We love the All Blacks!’’

Italy and two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers from Americas 1 and Africa 1 have also been lumped in the same group, and good luck to them. Their chances of advancing into the quarterfinals already appear grim.

Because the All Blacks and France are the big sharks of Pool A, there’s no doubt about it.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster spoke about history proving that two finalists can come out of the same pool, which is what transpired when the All Blacks and France met in the 2011 final in Auckland.

Having smacked a listless French side 37-17 in the qualifying stage, the All Blacks were extremely fortunate to beat them 8-7 in the big showdown.

Christophe Ena/AP Bernard Laporte, head of the French Rugby Federation, poses during a press conference after the draw for the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

There’s another advantage to meeting France in pool play: it means the All Blacks won’t have to clash with them in the first knock-out match.

Memories of the 2007 quarterfinal, when France unexpectedly rolled the All Blacks in Cardiff, came rushing back when Foster made mention of that.

So, too, did the shock defeat to the same opponent in the semifinal in London in 1999; because on that day it was the French halfback Galthie who wielded the axe that led to the mighty All Blacks crashing out of the tournament.

John Selkirk/Stuff Mils Muliana has his path blocked during the All Blacks’ 20-18 loss to France in the 2007 World Cup quarterfinal.

The World Cup might be three years away but all countries, whether they have qualified or not, are already forging ahead with plans about how to get their hands on the Webb Ellis Cup.

Lists of players would have been drawn up. Some won’t have played test rugby, others are veterans who may be culled before the tournament begins. Right now, all are in contention.

Foster has only been contracted to NZ Rugby until the end of 2021, but he wants to be the boss in 2023.

Whether NZ Rugby will wait to see how the All Blacks perform next year before rolling over his contract, or they make the job contestable, has not been made public.

What we do know is that whoever is in charge of the All Blacks could strike a red-hot French team.

Ross Setford/Getty Images All Black Jonah Lomu couldn’t prevent his side stumbling to a 43-31 defeat to France in the World Cup semifinal in 1999.

Galthie is a polarising character, to put it kindly. Some shocking stories have emerged about his treatment of club players. He is no giant in stature but tales of him verbally savaging his troops make you wince.

Yet Galthie is still well regarded for his tactical nous and intelligence.

Some believe his temperament better suits being in charge of an international team, reducing the need for players to be exposed to his flame thrower tongue on a regular basis.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster congratulates his players on the successful end to their Tri-Nations campaign.

Galthie replaced Jacques Brunel as France’s head coach after the 2019 World Cup in Japan and his impact was immediate: France’s only loss in the Six Nations was to Scotland, and they were unfortunate to lose 22-19 to England Autumn in the Nations Cup final when Owen Farrell kicked an extra-time “golden goal’’ .

The French, now with former Welsh defence coach Shaun Edwards in their camp, had no right to get that close. Galthie was forced to select a team comprising just 68 caps, their second lowest ever, because the Top 14 clubs wouldn’t release the majority of test stars.

England coach Eddie Jones named a starting XV with a combined 813 caps.

Galthie, speaking days before kick-off, made it clear his team would not be intimidated: “I assure you we will be ready.’’ And they were.

It was another warning shot. The All Blacks, like the rest of the world, should expect more ahead of 2023.