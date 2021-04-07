Sir John Kirwan says relationship between NZ Rugby and Players’ Association is 'broken'

Sir John Kirwan says the relationship between New Zealand Rugby and the Players' Association is broken.

All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan says the relationship between New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA) is broken as talks over the $465 million Silver Lake deal drag on.

NZR and the NZRPA are in mediation over the deal with the United States technology investment company, whose bid would mean taking a 15 per cent stake in NZR’s commercial rights.

There have been concerns raised about the deal in a letter from the NZRPA, including its boss Rob Nichol and senior All Blacks, while NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said it would be “transformational” for the game.

NZR needs the NZRPA to sign off on the deal, but Kirwan said the biggest issue was a broken relationship between the two parties.

Speaking on The Breakdown on Sky Sport this week, he said there had to be change to sort out such “a pivotal moment in the game”.

“How can you start with mediation?” Kirwan said.

“You’re telling me that's a relationship? You ask them, ‘how’s your relationship? Oh yeah, it’s good, but now we’re going to mediation’.”

“Maybe we just need a change. NZR have had a change and maybe the NZRPA need a change. I just don't think that relationship is working.

“Our values in the All Blacks is that ‘we’ll sort it out, we will agree to disagree and commit’, but I just can't see that at the moment.”

Kirwan also read a quote he received from prominent businessman Murray Bolton.

“The deal values the All Blacks at $4.5 billion. Silver Lake has had years of experience at managing large investments and enhancing value in many areas, including pro sports,” he said.

“Their interests are totally aligned with all parties.

“How much experience does NZR have in managing and growing such an asset? They realise they need help and this deal gives them that.

“That is valuing the commercial side of our game.”

NZR's head of professional rugby, Chris Lendrum, was asked about Kirwan's comments on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

He gave the subject a wide berth.

“I think you need to talk to Sir John Kirwan on that,” he said.

“Those are his comments; they're not New Zealand Rugby’s and really we’re in a separate process around the involvement of private equity in the game.

“We will continue to talk with the players and that’s about as much as I want to say this morning.”