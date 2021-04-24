We pick our All Blacks teams as Super Rugby Aotearoa approaches climax

Jordie Barrett has been in spectacular form at fullback for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

As Super Rugby draws to a close, Stuff senior rugby writers Richard Knowler and Marc Hinton put their selector's hats on to come up with their All Blacks 23s based on what they’ve seen in the all-Kiwi competition.

They have tried to pick on form, and from players who are fit, and they’ve factored in the intangibles that All Blacks selectors always look for, such as international experience, deeds in the black jersey and requirements of the test arena.

Here's what they came up with:

RICHARD KNOWLER

Sam Whitelock would get the captain’s wings and take charge of the first All Blacks team named for 2021.

With regular skipper Sam Cane, who earlier this month had surgery to fix a pectoral injury and could be unavailable for up to 6 months, it wouldn’t be right to deny Whitelock.

Lock Whitelock has played 122 tests, and guided the Crusaders to 3 titles between 2017 and 2019. He deserves to replace Cane.

Injuries and playing sabbaticals to Japan have reduced the options after 8 rounds of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Lock Brodie Retallock, first five-eighth/fullback Beauden Barrett and halfback TJ Perenara haven’t been considered because they‘re earning some extra coin and sampling the ramens in Japan.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Veteran lock Sam Whitelock is a natural fit at captain for the All Blacks with Sam Cane out for a while.

Of that batch, Retallick would have been a certain starter. Barrett? Possibly not. Perenara would, at best, have been on the bench.

This team won’t thrill everyone, and that’s the point.

Selections should be disputed, scorned or celebrated. You can never please everyone. The midfielders named in this run-on team could cause some heartburn.

The options to fill the No 12 and 13 spots have been reduced because of injuries to All Blacks Jack Goodhue (gone for the year) and Braydon Ennor (due back soon), but it’s not as if the talent pool has been drained.

There’s no crisis.

All Blacks get injured. That, unfortunately, is the reality. The relentless nature of SRA means the casualty ward is never empty, but it also erases the rough edges off the next wave of talent coming through.

JRFU Japan coach Jamie Joseph discusses the strength of the Top League compared to Super Rugby Aotearoa and how a global test calendar is essential for Japan's development.

RICHARD KNOWLER'S TEAM

Fullback: Jordie Barrett

His long-range kicking off the tee earns him this spot ahead of the in-form Damian McKenzie. By a whisker.

Right wing: Will Jordan

Has been slow to hit top gear but you don’t stop mining for gold when you know it’s there.

Centre: Anton Lienert-Brown

Experience matters in the midfield. ALB offers that, and more, now that Jack Goodhue is injured.

Second five-eighth: David Havili

Made his third, and most recent, test appearance in 2017. Deserves a recall. His long passing game, reliable defence and versatility force the unlucky Ngani Laumape out of the frame.

Left wing: Caleb Clarke

Got busy with the Blues against the Highlanders last weekend. Overdue. But it emphasised how powerful he can be.

First five-eighth: Richie Mo’unga

Unchallenged. Beauden Barrett’s decision to chase the yen in Japan makes this an easy call.

Halfback: Aaron Smith

Highlanders coach Tony Brown is getting the best out of Smith in SRA. What a treat it has been.

No 8: Luke Jacobson

Has been sidelined by concussion but when fit, he brings plenty of heat with or without the ball. Could be a sensation in future years. Ardie Savea not considered due to injury.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The multi-faceted Dalton Papalii has impressed at No 7 for the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Openside flanker: Dalton Papalii

Fine turnover merchant, and can also carry effectively. With captain Sam Cane injured, Papalii gets a crack at starting.

Blindside flanker: Shannon Frizell

Has been in great form for the Highlanders. In better nick than Akira Ioane, the man he lost his All Blacks’ No 6 jersey late last year.

Lock: Sam Whitelock (captain)

More than just an experienced grafter. Still a lineout ace and isn’t a shirker.

Lock: Scott Barrett

Possibly burdened by Crusaders’ captain job but still combative. Patrick Tuipulotu’s recent injury lay-off counts against the Blues skipper.

Tighthead prop: Nepo Laulala

Remains one of the premier No 3s in the land.

Hooker: Codie Taylor

Has been a machine for the Crusaders. Like an extra loose forward in terms of workrate.

Loosehead prop: Karl Tu’inukuafe

A serious foot injury rules Joe Moody out. Tu'inukuafe gets his chance to work the first 50 minutes or so.

John Cowpland/Photosport Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i has to be in the second-row mix based on his performances for the Chiefs this year.

RESERVES:

Dane Coles: The veteran hooker is a good man to bring on for the final quarter.

Alex Hodgman: The injury to Moody changes the pecking order for loosehead props. Hodgman can build on last year’s work at this level.

Ofa Tuungafasi: A tighthead prop who can tickle-up the opposition with his set-piece work and carries.

Tupou Vaa’i: The lock has been an integral part of the resurgent Chiefs. Should keep getting better.

Lachlan Boshier: Why not? With Tom Christie (Crusaders) and fellow Chief Cane injured, the uncapped Boshier can offer his jackal skills in the rucks. Du’Plessis Kirifi lucks out.

Brad Weber: Does everything that’s expected of him. His leadership skills are a bonus.

Rieko Ioane: Covers centre and wing. His potential can’t be questioned.

Damian McKenzie: Perhaps should be starting at No 15 ahead of Jordie Barrett. A close call. Can also cover No 10.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Rieko Ioane should be one of the contenders at centre when Ian Foster nuts out his first All Blacks team.

MARC HINTON

The loose trio shapes as the most interesting selection when looking at a form All Blacks lineup to open the 2021 campaign with.

With skipper Sam Cane and arguably the world’s premier loosie Ardie Savea both facing long stints on the sidelines, it's likely Ian Foster has to look at a total remake of his trio for the July tests. Given it's Italy and Fiji, it shapes as the ideal time to look at a few backup options anyway.

It's why I haven’t considered Beauden Barrett either after his Japan sabbatical. No need to. Ease him back when the time is right. Same with Brodie Retallick and TJ Perenara (if he even decides to return to NZ rugby). This is a team picked on form in New Zealand.

Presuming Savea and Cane are both out of the mix, Foster will need a new starting No 7 and No 8, and faces another tough call at No 6 between Shannon Frizell and Akira Ioane, with Luke Jacobson also a contender (depending on how bad his latest head knock is).

There are also some interesting decisions to make in midfield (where Jack Goodhue's injury and Brayden Ennor's extended absence has created an opening), at fullback and maybe at loosehead prop, depending on how serious Joe Moody’s foot problem is. For the sake of argument, this lineup presumes he's out.

I’ve picked my squad on form and stuck largely with the tried and trusted, which is what Foster will do. This is the last year of his initial contract and he will be well aware that, even with a creampuff schedule, now is not the time to take unnecessary risks.

Besides All Blacks spots still have to be earned last time I looked. And runs on the board still count for something. That said, now is surely time to usher in a Will Jordan, put Jordie Barrett in his best spot and maybe unleash the Rieko Ioane era at centre.

Skipper shapes as a no-brainer with big Sam Whitelock able to slot in without losing a moment’s sleep.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Will he? Crusaders fullback Will Jordan should be in contention for a spot in the All Blacks backline.

MARC HINTON'S TEAM

Fullback: Jordie Barrett

It's a close race (maybe the tightest in this team) but Jordie Barrett has the form, the supplementary qualities (that booming boot) and, most importantly, deserves this crack in his best position.

Right wing: Will Jordan

Looks to be finding form at the right time and you just have to find a spot for this game-breaker in your lineup. Now’s the time for a closer look in a positon he handles easily.

Centre: Rieko Ioane

We've all moved on from the dropped ball incident of 2020 and this is New Zealand's best and most dangerous centre. Deserves another crack on form.

Second five-eighth: Anton Lienert-Brown

An absolute must-have in any top All Blacks lineup. Playing well, dripping with experience and makes everyone around him better

Left wing: Caleb Clarke

Has been slow to find his best stuff in 2021, but signs of an awakening of the beast against the Highlanders. Brings qualities that are a must-have at test level.

First five-eighth: Richie Mo’unga

A no-brainer here. When he gets the go-forward, there is no one better in the modern game pulling the strings. Beauden Barrett's absence relieves any angst with this call.

Halfback: Aaron Smith

An ageless wonder who continues to perform at the highest level. Playing as well as he ever has, and that says something.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Has Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu played well enough to get another crack at the ABs in 2021?

No 8: Hoskins Sotutu

It's tight here on form between the Blues metre-eater and Luke Jacobson. But I got Sotutu getting another crack on the back of some extremely promising stuff last campaign.

Openside flanker: Dalton Papalii

We’re down to third choice now, so why not go with the form man of SRA? Good chance to have an extended look at this turnover merchant. Lachlan Boshier needs more footy.

Blindside flanker: Shannon Frizell

Deserves this crack on the basis of some strong showings for the Highlanders. Akira Ioane been short of his best too. Jacobson would not disgrace this spot either.

Lock: Sam Whitelock (captain)

Still a quality performer who takes care of all the important stuff in the tight. And steps in as a stop-gap captain with ease.

Lock: Scott Barrett

Remains a work in progress, but with Patrick Tuipulotu's injury issues and Pari Pari Parkinson yet to string ‘em together either, remains a worthy starter.

Tighthead prop: Ofa Tuungafasi

Not a lot between him and Nepo Laulala, but worth giving the starter's minutes to the more dynamic performer. They both scrum like men possessed. .

Hooker: Codie Taylor

In the form of his life, scoring tries, winning turnovers, carrying well and still hitting his core tasks. Probably has to be to hold off that old bloke keeping him honest.

Loosehead prop: Karl Tu’inukuafe.

If Moody's foot injury ruled him out, the burly Blues loosehead would step in and do the job just fine. Strong and honest as the day is long.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Brad Weber could get a crack as Aaron Smith's backup with TJ Perenara off elsewhere.

Reserves:

Dane Coles: Still playing very, very well and still worthy of a spot in any All Blacks 23.

Aidan Ross: For this exercise, we've left Moody out, so maybe it’s time to have a look at the Chiefs No 1. Alex Hodgman's red card counts against him.

Nepo Laulala: You bring this powerhouse on and you lose nothing at scrum time, or around the ruck.

Patrick Tuipulotu: Should be back playing in plenty of time and still brings statement physicality and experience.

Lachlan Boshier: They will need someone to cover 7 and this extraordinary turnover merchant deserves a crack, so long as he can keep off the injured list

Brad Weber: With Folau Fakatava out injured, the dynamic Chiefs No 9 is comfortably the premier option behind Smith.

Damian McKenzie: Covers 10 and 15 for me until Beauden Barrett returns. And deserves to be in the mix after a brilliant SRA.

Ngani Laumape: Misses out on midfield in a tight three-way contest, so comes off the bench to bring his game-changing ability late-match.