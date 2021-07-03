All Blacks vs Tonga: Ian Foster goes to bat for 'compromised' Pacific Island opponents

Ian Foster’s team showed no mercy against their Tongan opponents in their first test of the year on Saturday night in Auckland, but afterwards the All Blacks coach was in a much more generous mood.

Foster dished out some plaudits to Toutai Kefu’s Tonga team at Mount Smart Stadium, despite the fact the All Blacks ran in 16 tries to equal their best ever result against the island nation with a 102-0 victory.

It was the same score the New Zealanders posted in Albany in 2000, and for some might indicate a general lack of progress from the Pacific Islanders over the two decades since.

Phil Walter/Getty Images It was one-way traffic at Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday night as the All Blacks ran in 16 tries against Tonga.

But Foster came out at the post-match press conference and said he hoped the storyline out of this historic first test at Mount Smart Stadium would not be around how much of a gap there was between these two side at either ends of the rugby spectrum, and more about the context of this special occasion.

Asked what could perhaps make this matchup more equitable or more competitive, Foster replied: “Take away Covid, take away quarantining and add another month on the calendar for the world rugby thing. There is no solution to that right now.

“I’d be disappointed if that’s what we are dwelling on. We weren’t happy last year when we got no rugby. This year we’ve got some rugby. Clearly the itinerary has put Tonga in a compromised position, but they’ve been keen to play and deserve a lot of credit for that.

“I’d like think we aren’t just going to focus on the scoreline and say this was a game that shouldn’t have happened, because for the Tongan people it was an important game, and it was equally important for us to go out and start what could be a long year.

“In today’s environment you take what you can get.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Quinn Tupaea had a successful starting test debut for the All Blacks against Tonga on Saturday night.

Foster also disagreed with the translation that Tonga had made no progress over the last couple of decades.

“If you look at it Tonga’s performance, in World Cup years they are very different. What you’ve got is a world rugby calendar that makes it very hard for Tonga to prepare their No 1 team in the years between that.

“In that sense nothing has changed… but this has been a tough year for them to get organised. When you look at Covid quarantines, it’s impacted on a whole lot of things, but let’s not disrespect the fact that 23 Tongans represented their country today and gave it everything they’ve got.”

Despite the one-sided nature of the contest, with the All Blacks running in tries with machine-gun rapidity, Foster was also adamant his side achieved some important things out of their first test of what could be as many as 15 this year.

“We had some areas we wanted to target. I think I flagged we really wanted to drive our skill level early and sometimes you can start to abandon that when the score goes up a bit and get too loose.

“I felt there were moments we started to get really flat in our support and lost the advantage of the line-breaks we were getting. But after a while we readjusted and started to convert a lot of the opportunities we got. That took discipline and we probably get a bit of a pat on the back for that.”

Foster was also rapt to get four new All Black test careers under way, with Quinn Tupaea making a useful starting debut at 12, and George Bower, Ethan Blackadder and Finlay Christie all coming off the bench to launch their lives as test players.

“The four guys who played their first tests should be pretty proud of what they did,” said Foster. “[Quinn] got smacked early, and he realised after 10 minutes it might be better to go for a weak shoulder than a T-bone. But he stayed in the game.

“I thought Finlay was really energetic off the bench, Ethan came on and brought a massive workrate and chucked himself at everything and George looked really enthusiastic.”

But he was clearly not keen to pump the tyres too much for five-try wing Will Jordan in just his third test and first start.

“That’s not the performance that’s going to make him,” said the coach. “There’s more in him. But what he did show in the tries is his speed and ability to get into the right position at the right time. He’s got great instincts there.

“I thought he was a little bit like Quinn – he started slower, and there will be a couple of things he’ll look at and want to do little differently. But I like the fact he climbed through that, got involved and got his hands on the ball, which is what we look for with our wings.

“On the other side Bridgey (George Bridge) got through 80 minutes after a long period off, didn’t quite look his sharp self, but he’ll be much better for that 80.”

The All Blacks head to Dunedin on Sunday to start preparations for back-to-back tests against Fiji.