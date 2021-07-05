All Blacks: The Jordie Barrett versus Damian McKenzie duel could heat up

Will Jordan bags five tries for the All Blacks.

OPINION: Watching the All Blacks’ pull apart Tonga on Saturday night was like wolfing down a parcel of greasy fish and chips after burning a stack of calories during a long tramp in the South Island high country.

It felt pretty good, initially. Then the guilt kicked in. And it took a while to recede.

It was difficult not to feel a tad deflated watching the All Blacks crack three figures against the Tongans at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday night.

As waves of attackers in dark jerseys swarmed over their opponents, you nervously watched the clock and hoped the bad scene would end.

It did, eventually, but the final 102-0 scoreline was nothing to savour.

Damian McKenzie, left, and Jordie Barrett duel for the All Blacks No 15 position.

The All Blacks have one goal: to win. So don’t go chucking rocks at them for belting the Tongans. They can only play what’s in front of them.

But what we witnessed at Mt Smart indicates something is terribly out of whack.

World Rugby, hopefully, have taken note. They might boast that their sport is a global game, one for all shapes and sizes, cultures and creeds.

Such lop-sided results, however, should force a re-think. Tonga needs help and should get it.

Feedback should be sought, from all parties, at the very least about how to prevent such blow-outs in the future. But enough of that hand wringing, for now.

Next up for the All Blacks is Fiji in Dunedin and, let’s be honest, we all know coach Ian Foster would have already planned his selections for this test well in advance.

He’s got options, lots of them, and there’s no need to go risking players.

All Blacks No 7 Dalton Papalii put in a solid shift in the 102-0 win over Tonga but may not play Fiji this weekend after suffering a calf strain.

Openside flanker Dalton Papalii strained a calf muscle against Tonga, and Ardie Savea (knee), Shannon Frizell (high ankle sprain) won’t be compromised if they haven’t recovered from the injuries they suffered in Super Rugby.

Anton Lienert-Brown (elbow) is another expected to be given more time to get his body right.

It’s not as if the talent pool has been drained: Foster is spoiled for choice and he knows it. Which is something Tonga’s coach Toutai Kefu can only dream about.

HOOKER

HOOKER

There’s merit in offering Asafo Aumua his first test start. But he may not be fit due to concussion.

Aumua is in doubt. Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho has been called in as cover.

Since getting a run against a Barbarians side in London in late 2017, Aumua has made four appearances for his country. Two have been in tests, the most recent off the bench last weekend.

PROP

If Aumua isn’t fit, Codie Taylor is the likely option to get a start. Dane Coles may be rotated out and sit in the stands.

Ethan de Groot would relish receiving his first test cap in Dunedin.

PROP

Nothing warms a southerner’s heart like a test match on a chilly night in Dunedin.

Except Ethan de Groot won't be among his mates eating deep-fried oysters and chatting about winter feed options on the farm.

Forsyth Barr Stadium would be the perfect spot for loosehead prop de Groot to make his test debut, probably off the bench.

De Groot, born and raised in Southland, has represented the Highlanders for the last two seasons and would be in familiar territory on this patch of grass.

Get him in there.

Brodie Retallick hasn't played for the All Blacks since the 2019 World Cup.

LOCKS

LOCKS

Brodie Retallick should be back for the first time since the 2019 World Cup. Choose between Tupou Vaa’i and Patrick Tuipulotu for the other starting spot.

Several Tongan players attempt to anchor Ethan Blackadder during the 102 loss to the All Blacks at Mt Smart Stadium last weekend.

OPENSIDE FLANKER

OPENSIDE FLANKER

If Papalii is scratched, try Blackadder at No 7. Why not? He’s been picked on his ability and willingness to play all three positions in the back row, so take a calculated punt and see how he goes.

Halfback Brad Weber runs in a try at Mt Smart Stadium.

INSIDE BACKS

INSIDE BACKS

Aaron Smith is expected to make his first appearance in 2021 but it would be good to see Brad Weber get the No 9 jersey again.

Weber didn’t do anything wrong against Tonga, and we already know how talented Smith is.

Pair Weber with Beauden Barrett at No 10 to offer something different ahead of the big tests next month.

David Havili last played for the All Blacks in 2017.

MIDFIELD

MIDFIELD

The Crusaders’ David Havili needs to saddle up.

A betting woman or man may put coin on Rieko Ioane and Lienert-Brown being the preferred pairing for the first Bledisloe Cup test on August 7, which means they will likely start in the second test against Fiji in Hamilton.

Give Havili a shot. Let’s see what he can do as a test midfielder after starting his international career at fullback.

Tonga's James Faiva collides mid air with Jordie Barrett during the test against the All Blacks in Hamilton in 2019.

OUTSIDE BACKS

OUTSIDE BACKS

Jordie Barrett at fullback, with Sevu Reece and Will Jordan on the wings.

Barrett should get a start. His duel with Damian McKenzie for the No 15 jersey has only just begun.

If Barrett lights-up Forsyth Barr Stadium, even better.

The contest for the No 15 jersey could get red-hot. Great. Can’t wait.