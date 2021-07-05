Why Tongan rugby players paid for quarantine costs ahead of All Blacks test

Toutai Kefu was forced to field 13 debutants in last night’s Test against the All Blacks, with his best players unable to make the journey to New Zealand.

When ex-Chiefs prop Ben Tameifuna leaves managed isolation to join his Tongan team-mates on Tuesday, he knows he will have to pay at least half the bill himself.

As if watching the ‘Ikale Tahi get beaten 102-0 by the All Blacks on TV last Saturday night wasn’t painful enough for Tameifuna, who played for the Chiefs between 2012 and 2015, he would have also learned that Tonga’s gear trailer – which, luckily, was empty – was stolen from outside the team hotel.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Ben Tameifuna will be expected to pay up to half of his quarantine costs as he prepares to join Tonga ahead of the test against Samoa in Auckland this weekend.

Following the loss to the All Blacks in Auckland, deflated Tonga coach Toutai Kefu said the players arriving from the northern hemisphere had to contribute to their own quarantine costs.

Team manager Lano Fonua also confirmed on Monday that while the Tonga Rugby Union wanted to compensate the four players who had to isolate – Malietoa Hingano has also been stuck in Australia after the travel bubble closed – there was no chance of them being repaid in full.

“It is just a matter of working out how much we can actually give them.’’ Fonua told Stuff. “We don’t have much money to throw around at the best of times.

“Peter Harding, the chief executive, his position is whatever he can get out of his travel budget he will divide between those five players. The Tonga Rugby Union is looking to subsidise 50 per cent but that is something we are working on.’’

Phil Walter/Getty Images Several Tongan players attempt to anchor Ethan Blackadder during the 102 loss to the All Blacks at Mt Smart Stadium last weekend.

To minimise quarantine and insurance costs, the Tonga Rugby Union said that if players returned to New Zealand for personal reasons they would be considered for selection for the test against the All Blacks and the two World Cup qualifiers against Samoa.

“So those boys who have got out of quarantine have paid for it out of their own pockets because they live in New Zealand, or are returning for holidays,’’ Fonua said.

“It is our situation. We have not asked for any more players to come over from Europe because we knew we could not cover it. We have been upfront.

“In the best of times we struggle for our budget to cover our laundry, let alone all these extras in a Covid situation.’’

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Ben Tameifuna, pictured copping a yellow card while playing for Waikato in 2015, will add size and experience to the Tongan front row for the test against Samoa this weekend.

Twenty-two of the 30 players in the current squad are New Zealand-based, forcing Kefu to name 13 debutants for his team’s first test since the 2019 World Cup.

Earlier, Kefu said travel and quarantine issues meant more than 20 had declined the chance to join the tour.

Fonua said Tonga was grateful for the assistance it received from NZ Rugby. It had provided the team with a significant financial contribution for assembly and associated costs, which helped pay for accommodation and travel.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Tonga players look dejected after the 102-0 loss to the All Blacks.

“They [NZ Rugby] have been great. That has been a really useful approach. That is not a standard approach between unions, usually, so hats off to NZ Rugby for that.’’

NZ Rugby has also provided financial assistance to Samoa.

When asked if World Rugby had been helpful, Fonua said it had spent money co-ordinating the games and already helped prop up Tonga: “There is no two ways about it. Our whole budget comes from them, more or less.’’

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Nasi Manu of Tonga tries to escape the attention of Jordie Barrett, left, during the test against the All Blacks last weekend.

The tests between Tonga and Samoa were originally to be held in the islands. But when that was not possible because of the pandemic, NZ Rugby agreed to host the games.

The touring Tongans were also grateful for the help they had received from the Bay of Plenty union and the “network of doctors’’ who had assisted the tour party.

The team’s usual doctor has been leading the Covid-19 response in Tonga, so was unavailable.

Fonua also hoped the stolen trailer, which had been loaned by Bay of Plenty, would be recovered.

“We have had little hiccups. Like our trailer got stolen at the weekend from our team hotel, so we are trying to work our way through that.

“That was a bit of a punch in the guts for the kit man. He got up in the morning to pack up and someone had nicked it.’’