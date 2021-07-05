All Black Damian McKenzie weighs up future 'whether it’s here or elsewhere'

Damian McKenzie had a strong test at fullback for the All Blacks on Saturday night against Tonga.

All Blacks playmaker Damian McKenzie has confirmed that he is “working through” his future, as a stint in Japan’s Top League looms as an option for the off-contract Chiefs star.

As the All Blacks set up camp in Dunedin on Monday to prepare for their test against Fiji, Southland product McKenzie fronted the media in a hint he could be included in the 23-man squad after a standout performance against Tonga on Saturday.

The 26-year-old discussed the rising competition levels within the All Blacks and even recalled playing in “the under 48kgs” against new test prop Ethan de Groot some years ago, but would not be drawn when asked if he would be at the Chiefs next year.

1 NEWS Toutai Kefu was forced to field 13 debutants in last night’s Test against the All Blacks, with his best players unable to make the journey to New Zealand.

“I’ve got no update on that at the moment,” McKenzie said. “I’m still working through that stuff.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks 102-0 Tonga thrashing: Why Pacific Island rugby needs help

* Tana Umaga's nephew Jacob makes England test debut in win over United States

* Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho called into All Blacks squad as injury cover

* All Blacks: The Jordie Barrett versus Damian McKenzie duel could heat up

* Super Rugby: Hurricanes midfielder Vince Aso to leave NZ for deal with Panasonic in Japan



“For me, I’m solely focused on this series and moving forward for the rest of the year.

Pressed on whether Japan was an option, he said: “I’ve got no update on it. I’m still working through it, whether it’s here or elsewhere.”

Stuff reported last month that McKenzie’s departure for the Japan was not confirmed but considered “likely”, with Japan an obvious destination for the gifted No 10/15.

Top League clubs in Japan are splashing the cash, and it was announced on Monday that controversial former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau had signed for NTT Comms, where he will play alongside former Blues No 10 Otere Black.

Kiwi coach Rob Penney has also returned as director of rugby at the Top League side after he was sacked by the Waratahs this year.

SHANE WENZLICK/PHOTOSPORT McKenzie puts on the afterburners after escaping a Tongan tackle.

McKenzie’s signature would be a coup for the Top League, although on the flipside he is approaching 100 caps for the Chiefs, a factor that might also come into his decision.

Ironically, if McKenzie departs it will come just as it appears his game is maturing to world-class levels.

Coming off a strong Super Rugby campaign when his play at No 10 was a highlight, he was prominent against Tonga at fullback in the ‘dual playmaker’ system that has become commonplace in New Zealand rugby.

“We’ve obviously got some world-class No 10s in Richie and Baz at the moment,” McKenzie said.

“It’s been great to lean off them and obviously that dual playmaker role has probably been a bit of a focus for us.

“Whether it’s No 10 or No 15, they have similar skillsets. I’m happy just to keep pushing Beaudy and Richie and learning off them too.

“I enjoy it [dual playmakers]. I’ve played a little bit at No 10 and No 15 this year. Being able to jump into first receiver when I can is great.

“The coaches give you a licence to be free around that.”

The All Blacks are expecting a physical challenge this week against the Fijians, who have plenty of firepower available.

Although Semi Radradra is missing as he heads to the Olympics with the Fijian Sevens team, the bulk of Fiji’s Europe-based stars are in New Zealand for the two-test series.

That has put the All Blacks on alert, especially as the dry ball under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium should suit the Fijians’ game plan.

“For us, I guess we’ve got to work on being a bit more clinical on attack,” McKenzie said. “Obviously we did some great stuff at the weekend, and scored some really good tries, but we’re always trying to get better.

“There are areas in our game where we can do that in our attack and ‘D’. We’ve talked a little bit about that this morning.”