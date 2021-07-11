I went from being revered to being reviled during 1981 Springbok Tour, says police Red Squad's Ross Meurant

Members of the police's Red Squad converge on a protester on Onslow Rd, near Eden Park, during the 1981 Springbok tour.

OPINION: The 1981 Springbok Tour was to have a major impact on my life. At first it seemed the tour handed me a golden chalice. But, as time passed by, I found that chalice to be filled with poison.

From famous to infamous. From revered to reviled. The vicissitudes of life.

The tour produced a consistent level of extreme street violence, not seen since the Land Wars, nor seen since.

The country was divided down the middle – for or against the tour. Prime Minister Rob Muldoon had a political motive for permitting the tour to proceed. The general election returned National to the Treasury benches – with a majority of one. The police were the meat in the sandwich.

I was assigned as second in command of the Red Escort Group. In that capacity I was to play a major role in the street tactics, which we developed, and invariably as commander of the front-line squad of the group.

READ MORE:

* 1981 Springbok tour 40 years on: 'We were moved to take to the streets to express our dismay and disapproval'

* 1981 Springbok tour 40 years on: '1981 was the battle for the soul of New Zealand'

* Inside the 1981 Springbok tour

* '81 Springbok protests galvanises a nation divided - 150 Years of News



The ‘defeat’ of police by the protesters at Hamilton’s Rugby Park did have an effect on most police and on me. Whereas until that day I didn’t give a damn, that event galvanised me to demand an opportunity to restore one’s pride in an outfit (the police) in which at that stage of my career I still had pride.

And so, when Commissioner Bob Walton said to the nation after the event: “If I had had the entire police force at the ground I could not have done more,” I knew he was talking a crock of crap.

john selkirk/Stuff Red Squad police clash with protesters near Eden Park, Auckland, during the third test between the All Blacks and Springboks in 1981.

Muldoon was out of the country at the time, but a few days later when Red Squad was in New Plymouth waiting for the tour to be called off, I was summoned from the mess (dining hall) to take a call from Muldoon. He asked me to repeat what I had 24 hours earlier told Justice Minister Jim McLay (at the time I was a branch treasurer in Jim’s Birkenhead electorate.)

Six years later, sharing a whiskey with Sir Rob and Winston Peters in Parliament, where I had arrived as MP for Hobson, Sir Rob reflected on that conversation.

He said words to the effect of: “When you told me that Red Squad could have stopped the protester break-in at Hamilton’s Rugby Park, had you been let out of the cage the squad was confined to until too late; and that together with Blue Squad, the police could stop any future park invasions, that was critical to my decision to continue with the tour.”

Red and Blue Groups could not have achieved as they did, had it not been for the supporting police units. But unquestionably, the training, evolving tactics and commitment of red and blue groups, paved the way to victory for the police.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ross Meurant was a Red Squad police officer before becoming a National Party MP.

Rintoul St in Wellington and Onslow Rd in Auckland were two of the most violent scenes Red Squad encountered. Blue Squad had a similar scene of violence outside Lancaster Park in Christchurch.

To this day, I remain proud of what Red Group achieved.

But, as time passed, the group became the face of police brutality. The clowns affair (where protesters dressed as clowns were beaten) and the photograph of a section of my squad in Onslow Rd, to this day contribute to latent lingering hostility.

As I gained profile from authoring the bestselling book The Red Squad Story, and later as an MP, it was I who copped the vilification and odium heaped upon Red Squad. The poison in the chalice of gold.

John Selkirk/Stuff Protesters are forced off Lancaster Park in Christchurch by Red Squad before the start of the first between the All Blacks and Springboks on August 15, 1981.

Ross Meurant resigned from the police at inspector rank in 1987 to enter parliament as a National MP. Today he is Honorary Consul for Morocco and trustee and CEO of commercial assets owned by absentee Russian investors.