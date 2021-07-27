All Black Shannon Frizell 'very sorry', offered diversion over alleged bar assault

All Black Shannon Frizell outside the Dunedin District Court after appearing on charges relating to an alleged bar assault.

All Blacks and Highlanders loose forward Shannon Frizell has apologised for the “harm I’ve caused” after an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a woman in a bar.

The 27-year-old appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday where he faced two charges of male assaults female and another of common assault.

Police allege Frizell assaulted two people, including a woman, at Vault 21, a popular restaurant/bar in Dunedin's Octagon, in May.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Shannon Frizell reads a statement outside the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday

At Tuesday's hearing, the rugby player did not enter a plea, but was offered diversion by the judge after his lawyer Anne Stevens QC said her client was a first-time offender.

He will appear in the court again in September, when it will be determined whether he has fulfilled the requirements of the scheme.

Following the hearing Frizell, who made his All Blacks debut in 2018 and has played 15 tests, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to say how very sorry I am for my behaviour during [the] incident in May this year.”

'’I would especially like to say sorry to the two people involved and for the harm I have caused. I let myself and others down and will now try to do everything I can to restore peoples' faith in me.

‘’I have already put a plan in place with counsellors to help me address the areas I want to work on.

“Once again, I'd like to apologise to the people involved, my friends, family and the wider community.'’

The charge of male assaults female carries a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff All Black Shannon Frizell arrives at Dunedin District Court ahead of an appearance on assault charges.

Operated by police, diversion allows first time offenders to take responsibility for their offending outside the court system in order to avoid having a criminal record.

According to Community Law, diversion targets reparation for the victim and rehabilitation for the offender.

Rehabilitation conditions might include attending an alcohol and drug programme or a violence prevention course.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The alleged assault happened at popular Dunedin bar Vault 21 in May.

On Monday, after news of the charges emerged, NZ Rugby’s general manager for professional rugby and high performance, Chris Lendrum, would not be drawn on Frizell’s international playing future.

Lendrum said the organisation would meet the player this week and “then determine what can be said and shared after that.”

“It is an employment process and is confidential as a result.”

He declined to comment further.

In April, Frizell re-signed with the Highlanders and New Zealand Rugby until 2023.